Technology News
English Edition

I'm Still Here OTT Release: Where to Watch Oscar-Nominated Brazilian Drama

Walter Salles' I'm Still Here has captivated audiences. Here’s when and where to watch the Oscar-nominated drama online.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 February 2025 15:18 IST
I'm Still Here OTT Release: Where to Watch Oscar-Nominated Brazilian Drama

Photo Credit: YouTube

I'm Still Here OTT Release

Highlights
  • I'm Still Here earned two Oscar nominations, including Best Picture
  • The film is expected to stream after the Academy Awards on March 2
  • Reports suggest I'm Still Here may release on Netflix soon
Advertisement

The critically acclaimed Brazilian biographical drama I'm Still Here, directed by Walter Salles, has gained significant attention during this award season. The film, which depicts the real-life struggles of Eunice Paiva after her husband, politician Rubens Paiva, was arrested and disappeared under Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1970s, has secured two Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best International Feature Film. Lead actress Fernanda Torres, who portrays Eunice, has also earned an Oscar nomination, making her the first Brazilian actress to do so since her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, in 1999.

When and Where to Watch 'I'm Still Here'

Following a successful theatrical run in Brazil, I'm Still Here made its U.S. debut in New York and Los Angeles on January 17, expanding to other major cities such as Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. on January 24, before a nationwide release on February 14. According to industry reports, the film is expected to land on streaming platforms after the Academy Awards on March 2. While an official announcement is yet to be made, reports suggest that given Sony's past distribution agreements, I'm Still Here could eventually be available on Netflix. More details regarding its streaming release are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'I'm Still Here'

The trailer for I'm Still Here offers a compelling glimpse into Eunice Paiva's determined quest for answers amid political unrest. Adapted from the memoir of Marcelo Rubens Paiva, the couple's son, the film captures the emotional toll on Eunice and her family as they navigate an uncertain future. With intense performances and a gripping narrative, I'm Still Here provides a poignant reflection on resilience and justice.

Cast and Crew of 'I'm Still Here'

Fernanda Torres leads the film with a powerful performance as Eunice Paiva, supported by a talented ensemble cast. Walter Salles, known for The Motorcycle Diaries, directs the film, bringing a historically significant story to life with his signature storytelling style. The screenplay is co-written by Marcelo Rubens Paiva and Salles, ensuring authenticity in its adaptation.

Reception of 'I'm Still Here'

The film has received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. On IMDb, I'm Still Here has garnered a high rating, reflecting its emotional depth and historical significance. Industry analysts have noted its strong box office performance, particularly in Brazil and select international markets. The film's success at major festivals and its multiple award nominations further solidify its impact in the global film industry.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: I'm Still Here, I'm Still Here OTT, I'm Still Here streaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27
Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions
I'm Still Here OTT Release: Where to Watch Oscar-Nominated Brazilian Drama
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  4. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
  7. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  8. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Might be Launched
  9. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5 AI Model As Its 'Best Model for Chat Yet'
  10. Redmi Book Pro 16, Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) With Up to 3.1K DisplayÂ Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Slim With 5.75mm Thickness, 5,200mAh Battery to Be Showcased at MWC 2025
  2. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 3 India Launch
  3. Honor 200 Series Receives MagicOS 9.0 Update With AI Photo Editor and More Features in India
  4. Microsoft Copilot App for macOS Released; iPhone and iPad Apps Get Updates
  5. Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices
  6. iPhone 17e Could Launch Around the Same Time as the iPhone 16e Next Year
  7. NASA Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Not Hit Earth, Risk Reduced to Zero
  8. Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live
  9. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased
  10. Rewind OTT Release Date: Telugu Science Fiction Thriller Set for Digital Premiere on Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »