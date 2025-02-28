I'm Still Here OTT Release: Where to Watch Oscar-Nominated Brazilian Drama

The critically acclaimed Brazilian biographical drama I'm Still Here, directed by Walter Salles, has gained significant attention during this award season. The film, which depicts the real-life struggles of Eunice Paiva after her husband, politician Rubens Paiva, was arrested and disappeared under Brazil's military dictatorship in the 1970s, has secured two Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best International Feature Film. Lead actress Fernanda Torres, who portrays Eunice, has also earned an Oscar nomination, making her the first Brazilian actress to do so since her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, in 1999.

When and Where to Watch 'I'm Still Here'

Following a successful theatrical run in Brazil, I'm Still Here made its U.S. debut in New York and Los Angeles on January 17, expanding to other major cities such as Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. on January 24, before a nationwide release on February 14. According to industry reports, the film is expected to land on streaming platforms after the Academy Awards on March 2. While an official announcement is yet to be made, reports suggest that given Sony's past distribution agreements, I'm Still Here could eventually be available on Netflix. More details regarding its streaming release are anticipated in the coming weeks.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'I'm Still Here'

The trailer for I'm Still Here offers a compelling glimpse into Eunice Paiva's determined quest for answers amid political unrest. Adapted from the memoir of Marcelo Rubens Paiva, the couple's son, the film captures the emotional toll on Eunice and her family as they navigate an uncertain future. With intense performances and a gripping narrative, I'm Still Here provides a poignant reflection on resilience and justice.

Cast and Crew of 'I'm Still Here'

Fernanda Torres leads the film with a powerful performance as Eunice Paiva, supported by a talented ensemble cast. Walter Salles, known for The Motorcycle Diaries, directs the film, bringing a historically significant story to life with his signature storytelling style. The screenplay is co-written by Marcelo Rubens Paiva and Salles, ensuring authenticity in its adaptation.

Reception of 'I'm Still Here'

The film has received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. On IMDb, I'm Still Here has garnered a high rating, reflecting its emotional depth and historical significance. Industry analysts have noted its strong box office performance, particularly in Brazil and select international markets. The film's success at major festivals and its multiple award nominations further solidify its impact in the global film industry.