Vivo X300 Series Specs Confirmed, India-Exclusive Red Colour Teased

The Vivo X300 series, comprising the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, is set to launch soon in India, following its unveiling in China and global markets. Now, the company has teased that the standard Vivo X300 will be available in a Red colour option. Previous reports suggest that this particular colour option will be an India-exclusive shade. On top of this, the company has confirmed the key specifications of the upcoming flagship phones' Indian variants. Both handsets, like their Chinese and global counterparts, will be powered by the latest MediaTek chipset.

Vivo X300 Series Colourways, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chinese smartphone maker has teased the availability of a Red colour option for the Vivo X300 series. The microsite on the Vivo India website confirms that at least the vanilla Vivo X300 model. Recently, a report highlighted that this would be an India-exclusive shade.

Additionally, the microsite reveals the key specifications of the upcoming Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300, including the chipset and cameras. The features appear to be identical to the phone's global variant, which was recently launched.

In India, the Vivo X300 series will be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with a Pro Imaging VS1 chip and the V3+ imaging Chip. The handsets will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the Vivo X300 Pro, in India, will be equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup. It will feature a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) HPB APO telephoto camera. On the front, it will get a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch cutout.

On the other hand, the standard Vivo X300 is teased to also launch with a Zeiss-powered triple rear camera unit. It will get a 200-megapixel (f/1.68) HPB main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.57) Sony LYT-602 telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera. It will also be equipped with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

