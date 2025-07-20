Technology News
English Edition

Kuberaa Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Kuberaa is the story of a poor man and how his life changes when he finds treasure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 July 2025 11:00 IST
Kuberaa Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: SmartPix

Kuberaa now streaming on Prime Video, starring Dhanush and Rashmika in lead roles—watch it today

Highlights
  • Kuberaa follows the story of a beggar who finds mysterious treasure
  • As greed takes over, he starts hurting the people he once loved
  • He sets out to undo his mistakes and is on a mission of redemption
Advertisement

Sekkhar Kammula Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika, was released in the theatres on June 20. Prime Video announced it will now be streaming on the OTT platform from July 18 onwards. The fans highly anticipate this crime thriller as Dhanush plays a beggar, Rashmika as a girl in Mumbai, and Jim Sarbh as a corporate head. The story revolves around Jim pushing Dhanush, the beggar Jim Sarbh removes. The movie received good reviews in Telugu and Tamil.

When and where to watch Kuberaa?

After its blockbuster theatrical release, Kuberaa, directed by Sekkhar Kammula and starring Dhanush, Rashmika, Jim Sarbh, and Nagarjuna, is now streaming on the OTT platform Prime Video.

Cast and Crew of Kuberaa

The movie is written and directed by Sekkhar Kammula and Chaitanya Pingali and produced by Suniel Narang, Sonali Narang, Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao, and other executive and co-producers. The cast includes Dhanush, Rashmika, Nagarjuna, Bagavathi Perumal, Jim Sarbh, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, Dalip Tahil, Saurav Khurana, Veeru Raw and others.

The Storyline of Kuberaa

Kuberaa is a story of a beggar who undergoes a tremendous transformation when he finds hidden treasure that makes him super rich. Blinded by greed, he begins to hurt those once his close people and family. Later, as guilt starts building up, he is stuck between holding on to wealth and choosing between what is right. Ultimately, he leaves on a journey to undo his mistakes; for that, he is ready to lose whatever he once gained.

Receipt

Kuberaa is a story of an unprivileged man and how his life changes when he finds treasure. His attitude changes, and he starts acting wrong with his close ones. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Kuberaa, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Future Folds Here: Pre-Book the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 Now and Get Benefits Worth Rs. 12,000
Practical People Win Now Streaming on Jio Hotstar: What You Need to Know About Zarna Garg's New Comedy Special
Kuberaa Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched in India With AI Features: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Yeh Saali Naukri Streaming Now: Know Everything about Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More
  2. Kuberaa Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  3. Practical People Win Now Streaming on Jio Hotstar: What You Need to Know About Zarna Garg's New Comedy Special
  4. Good Boy Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Action Drama Series
  5. Hubble Uncovers Multi-Age Stars in Ancient Cluster, Reshaping Galaxy Origins
  6. sPHENIX at RHIC Delivers First Results, Sets Stage for Quark–Gluon Plasma Studies
  7. Chandra Spots Distant Baby Planet Losing Its Atmosphere Under Intense X-ray Assault
  8. Meteor Strike May Have Triggered Massive Grand Canyon Landslide 56,000 Years Ago
  9. Ronth OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Drama Movie Online
  10. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched in India With AI Features, Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »