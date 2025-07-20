Kuberaa Now Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Sekkhar Kammula Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika, was released in the theatres on June 20. Prime Video announced it will now be streaming on the OTT platform from July 18 onwards. The fans highly anticipate this crime thriller as Dhanush plays a beggar, Rashmika as a girl in Mumbai, and Jim Sarbh as a corporate head. The story revolves around Jim pushing Dhanush, the beggar Jim Sarbh removes. The movie received good reviews in Telugu and Tamil.

When and where to watch Kuberaa?

After its blockbuster theatrical release, Kuberaa, directed by Sekkhar Kammula and starring Dhanush, Rashmika, Jim Sarbh, and Nagarjuna, is now streaming on the OTT platform Prime Video.

Cast and Crew of Kuberaa

The movie is written and directed by Sekkhar Kammula and Chaitanya Pingali and produced by Suniel Narang, Sonali Narang, Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao, and other executive and co-producers. The cast includes Dhanush, Rashmika, Nagarjuna, Bagavathi Perumal, Jim Sarbh, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, Dalip Tahil, Saurav Khurana, Veeru Raw and others.

The Storyline of Kuberaa

Kuberaa is a story of a beggar who undergoes a tremendous transformation when he finds hidden treasure that makes him super rich. Blinded by greed, he begins to hurt those once his close people and family. Later, as guilt starts building up, he is stuck between holding on to wealth and choosing between what is right. Ultimately, he leaves on a journey to undo his mistakes; for that, he is ready to lose whatever he once gained.

Kuberaa is a story of an unprivileged man and how his life changes when he finds treasure. His attitude changes, and he starts acting wrong with his close ones. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.9/10.