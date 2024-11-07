Technology News
English Edition

Yek Number OTT Release Date: Rajesh Mapuskar’s Marathi Romantic Drama Premieres on November 8

Rajesh Mapuskar's Yek Number releases on ZEE5 on 08/11, bringing a love story interwoven with political themes to audiences.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 November 2024 22:35 IST
Yek Number OTT Release Date: Rajesh Mapuskar’s Marathi Romantic Drama Premieres on November 8

Photo Credit: ZEE 5

Rajesh Mapuskar’s Yek Number, starring Dhairya Gholap and Sayli Patil.

Highlights
  • Yek Number, Rajesh Mapuskar’s film, releases on ZEE5 Nov 8.
  • The Marathi film combines love and political aspirations.
  • Dhairya Gholap stars in this tale of ambition and romance.
Advertisement

The Marathi film Yek Number, directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, is ready to make its OTT debut on ZEE5 on November 8. Known for intertwining romantic and political themes, the film stars Dhairya Gholap as Pratap, a village boy with political ambitions and Sayli Patil as his love interest, Pinky. The story unfolds as Pratap faces moral and political challenges while trying to win Pinky's affection and navigate complex social situations.

When and Where to Watch Yek Number

Yek Number will premiere on ZEE5 on November 8, bringing its romantic-political narrative to a wider audience. The movie was successful in theatres. And now the film is anticipated to reach an even larger viewership on this platform, allowing Marathi cinema fans to enjoy the story from home.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yek Number

The trailer introduces viewers to Pratap, a spirited young man from Sadhanpur, whose ambitions include both love and politics. Inspired by his admiration for his childhood love, Pinky and her fascination with the ideas of Raj Thackeray, Pratap's path quickly becomes entangled in political intrigue. With twists that test his commitment and ideals, Yek Number combines drama, romance and social issues, offering a look at ambition and loyalty in a politically charged landscape.

Cast and Crew of Yek Number

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Yek Number stars Dhairya Gholap as Pratap and Sayli Patil as Pinky. The production comes from Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiawala, backed by Zee Studios, Nadiawala Grandson Entertainment, and Sahyadri Films. The film's storyline and engaging cast reflect the efforts of the production team in crafting a story that resonates with contemporary themes.

Reception of Yek Number

Yek Number received favourable reviews for its blend of romance and political elements. The film's portrayal of rural and urban dynamics against a political backdrop has drawn attention. On IMDB the movie is rated 8.4 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Yek Number, Rajesh Mapuskar, Marathi Cinema, ZEE5, Dhairya Gholap, Political drama, marathi movies, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT Release Date: Jimmy Shergill Starrer Movie to Stream on Netflixon Netflix on This Date
Apple Said to Consider Using Samsung's Display Technology for More Affordable Version of Apple Vision Pro
Yek Number OTT Release Date: Rajesh Mapuskar’s Marathi Romantic Drama Premieres on November 8
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A4 5G India Launch Date Set for November 20; Key Features Confirmed
  2. PS5 Pro Launched in Select Markets With Over 50 Enhanced Games Confirmed
  3. iQOO 13 India Launch Confirmed for December; Design, Display Teased
  4. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Is Cheaper to Make Than Pixel 8 Pro
  6. Massive X2.3 Solar Flare Causes Radio Blackouts Over Southern Hemisphere
  7. Realme GT 7 Pro vs iQOO 13: Which Is Better?
  8. iOS 18.2 Public Beta 1 Update Rolling Out Now: Here's What's New
  9. OnePlus 12 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 15 Update With These Features
  10. Realme GT 7 Pro to Get GT Mode 2.0 and AI Gaming Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Appudo Ippudo Eppudo OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. The Magic of Shiri Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Jaaved Jaaferi OTT Release Date Revealed
  3. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Movie Might Stream Soon
  4. Yek Number OTT Release Date: Rajesh Mapuskar’s Marathi Romantic Drama Premieres on November 8
  5. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT Release Date: Jimmy Shergill Starrer Movie to Stream on Netflixon Netflix on This Date
  6. Ancient Log Discovery in Canada Shows How Wood Burial Could Be Key to Affordable Carbon Storage
  7. Research Shows What Happens to Your Brain When You Watch a Movie
  8. Is it Safe to Use a Fan in Extreme Heat? Conflicting Guidelines from Experts
  9. Sun Erupts with X2.3 Solar Flare, Causes Radio Blackouts
  10. Cats Associate More with Words Compared to Human Babies, New Study Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »