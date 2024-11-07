The Marathi film Yek Number, directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, is ready to make its OTT debut on ZEE5 on November 8. Known for intertwining romantic and political themes, the film stars Dhairya Gholap as Pratap, a village boy with political ambitions and Sayli Patil as his love interest, Pinky. The story unfolds as Pratap faces moral and political challenges while trying to win Pinky's affection and navigate complex social situations.

When and Where to Watch Yek Number

Yek Number will premiere on ZEE5 on November 8, bringing its romantic-political narrative to a wider audience. The movie was successful in theatres. And now the film is anticipated to reach an even larger viewership on this platform, allowing Marathi cinema fans to enjoy the story from home.

Official Trailer and Plot of Yek Number

The trailer introduces viewers to Pratap, a spirited young man from Sadhanpur, whose ambitions include both love and politics. Inspired by his admiration for his childhood love, Pinky and her fascination with the ideas of Raj Thackeray, Pratap's path quickly becomes entangled in political intrigue. With twists that test his commitment and ideals, Yek Number combines drama, romance and social issues, offering a look at ambition and loyalty in a politically charged landscape.

Cast and Crew of Yek Number

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Yek Number stars Dhairya Gholap as Pratap and Sayli Patil as Pinky. The production comes from Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiawala, backed by Zee Studios, Nadiawala Grandson Entertainment, and Sahyadri Films. The film's storyline and engaging cast reflect the efforts of the production team in crafting a story that resonates with contemporary themes.

Reception of Yek Number

Yek Number received favourable reviews for its blend of romance and political elements. The film's portrayal of rural and urban dynamics against a political backdrop has drawn attention. On IMDB the movie is rated 8.4 / 10.