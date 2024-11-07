Photo Credit: ZEE 5
The Marathi film Yek Number, directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, is ready to make its OTT debut on ZEE5 on November 8. Known for intertwining romantic and political themes, the film stars Dhairya Gholap as Pratap, a village boy with political ambitions and Sayli Patil as his love interest, Pinky. The story unfolds as Pratap faces moral and political challenges while trying to win Pinky's affection and navigate complex social situations.
Yek Number will premiere on ZEE5 on November 8, bringing its romantic-political narrative to a wider audience. The movie was successful in theatres. And now the film is anticipated to reach an even larger viewership on this platform, allowing Marathi cinema fans to enjoy the story from home.
The trailer introduces viewers to Pratap, a spirited young man from Sadhanpur, whose ambitions include both love and politics. Inspired by his admiration for his childhood love, Pinky and her fascination with the ideas of Raj Thackeray, Pratap's path quickly becomes entangled in political intrigue. With twists that test his commitment and ideals, Yek Number combines drama, romance and social issues, offering a look at ambition and loyalty in a politically charged landscape.
Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Yek Number stars Dhairya Gholap as Pratap and Sayli Patil as Pinky. The production comes from Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiawala, backed by Zee Studios, Nadiawala Grandson Entertainment, and Sahyadri Films. The film's storyline and engaging cast reflect the efforts of the production team in crafting a story that resonates with contemporary themes.
Yek Number received favourable reviews for its blend of romance and political elements. The film's portrayal of rural and urban dynamics against a political backdrop has drawn attention. On IMDB the movie is rated 8.4 / 10.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement