Technology News
English Edition

Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Vivek-Aftab-Riteish’s Adult Comedy Online

Mastiii 4 continues the franchise with a fresh travel twist, focusing on married life, temptation, and comedy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2026 13:46 IST
Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Vivek-Aftab-Riteish’s Adult Comedy Online

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Mastiii 4 online after its theatrical run on Z5 from January 23, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Return of the iconic Mastiii trio Atab, Vivek & Riteish
  • Return of the iconic Mastiii trio Atab, Vivek & Riteish
  • Streaming on ZEE5 from January 23, 2026
Advertisement

The Trio is back with so much fun and comedy that it will reduce your stress. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 is a sex comedy genre movie. It was in theatres from November 21, 2025. This time Mastiii is back with its fun with the theme of travelling, ‘Love Visa.' When three friends get cooped up in their monotonous married life, they long for the exciting days, and then Masti turns out to be reciprocating when their wives think of doing the same thing.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Mastiii 4 online on Z5 from January 23, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

There are three friends, Amar, Meet, and Prem, who get monotonous in their married lives and want to go for some excitement, the same way they had in their younger days. There is a Love Visa issued to people like that. When they hear about it, they hurry up with the plan, and then wish for fun and mischief. This adventure turns out to be spiralling when they find their wives are also breaking the rules and reciprocating. When the men found out about this situation, it turned into misunderstandings, chaos, deceptions and fights. Eventually, they learn that their marriages require honesty, rather than escaping from each other.

Cast and Crew

Mastiii4 has a long cast, including Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vivek Oberoi as three married men with their wives played by Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, and Ruhi Singh. Arshad Warsi and Nargis Fakhri are also playing important roles. It is written by Milap Zaveri and Farukh Dhondy.

Reception

The movie has been liked by a limited group of viewers, as the story is not very resonant. However, it has been praised for the acting part with an IMDb rating of 3.1.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Mastiii 4, ZEE5, comedy movie, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQOO 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Dual Cameras, Amazon Availability Confirmed
OpenAI Will Reportedly Unveil Its First AI Device Later This Year
Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Vivek-Aftab-Riteish’s Adult Comedy Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200T With Zeiss Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  3. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  4. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  6. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  7. iQOO 15R and iQOO Z11x 5G Bag SIRIM Certification, Could Launch Soon
  8. Amazon's New Echo Show 11 Debuts in India With These Features
  9. OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month
  10. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Might Launch in India With These Storage Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
  2. Google Reportedly Working On New Live Features and Agentic Mode for Gemini Assistant
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro RAM and Storage Options, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  4. Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller
  5. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series
  7. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Full Specifications Including Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Leaked
  9. Splitsville Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This American Dark Comedy
  10. Xiaomi 18 Series to Offer Periscope Telephoto Lens, Wireless Charging Across All Models, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »