The Trio is back with so much fun and comedy that it will reduce your stress. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 is a sex comedy genre movie. It was in theatres from November 21, 2025. This time Mastiii is back with its fun with the theme of travelling, ‘Love Visa.' When three friends get cooped up in their monotonous married life, they long for the exciting days, and then Masti turns out to be reciprocating when their wives think of doing the same thing.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Mastiii 4 online on Z5 from January 23, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

There are three friends, Amar, Meet, and Prem, who get monotonous in their married lives and want to go for some excitement, the same way they had in their younger days. There is a Love Visa issued to people like that. When they hear about it, they hurry up with the plan, and then wish for fun and mischief. This adventure turns out to be spiralling when they find their wives are also breaking the rules and reciprocating. When the men found out about this situation, it turned into misunderstandings, chaos, deceptions and fights. Eventually, they learn that their marriages require honesty, rather than escaping from each other.

Cast and Crew

Mastiii4 has a long cast, including Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vivek Oberoi as three married men with their wives played by Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, and Ruhi Singh. Arshad Warsi and Nargis Fakhri are also playing important roles. It is written by Milap Zaveri and Farukh Dhondy.

Reception

The movie has been liked by a limited group of viewers, as the story is not very resonant. However, it has been praised for the acting part with an IMDb rating of 3.1.