This season, the drama will get intense as James will do his best to get Ruby back.
Photo Credit: Prime Video
One of the most anticipated seasons of the popular web series, Maxton Hall, is finally landing on the digital screens. Maxton Hall season 2 will pick up right after the death of James's mother. This season, the viewers will witness the epic journey of James, where he has to deal with grief while handling the pressure from the family to take over the business. Along with this, he shall win his love back, as Ruby will focus on protecting her peace and establishing her career.
Maxton Hall Season 2 will premiere on November 7, 2025, only on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers should have an active subscription to watch it online.
Maxton Hall Season 2 will pick up from James's (Portrayed by Damian Hardung) Mother's death. As he faces grief, he will get emotionally destructive and pull himself away from Ruby (played by Harriet Herbig-Matten). Additionally, James will face pressure from the family to take over the business and become the rightful heir. But, he has to get his love, Ruby, back. This season, the drama will get intense, and while Ruby gets engrossed in building her career and peace at the same time, she will have to face the consequences with James.
Directed by Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger, Maxton Hall Season 2 will feature Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten in the lead roles. Other prominent faces include Sonja Weiber, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, and more.
The season is yet to be released on Prime Video. However, the overall IMDb rating of the show is 7.5/10.
