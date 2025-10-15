Kishkindhapuri is presented as the scariest blockbuster of the year. It's a Telugu horror film and it shows the mystery, emotion and fear altogether with an overall horror experience. With a backdrop of a cursed radio station, the film has the scariest visuals and a perfect storytelling approach. Actors have done great performances that have helped it rise in the horror genre. It gives a bon chilling yet meaningful story that talks about truth and fear. This movie shows thought and thrills, which makes it one of the fabulous pieces in terms of its genre.

When & Where to Watch

Following its theatrical release on September 12, Kishkindhapuri will premiere on ZEE5 on October 17. Viewers will require a paid subscription of the streaming service to watch the film online.

Trailer & Plot

The trailer of Kishkindhapuri sets a horror theme with scary visuals and eerie music, old tempering radios and left-out buildings, with scary and mysterious noises from the dark. The narrative starts with Raghava and Mythili, who run a ghost walking tour company. They have started this for adventurous people who are looking for thrills in ghost activities.

They ignore the warning and start filming a viral show at Kishkindhapuri. Things turned upside down from then on, and both of them tried to find the reason behind the awakening of ghosts there.

Cast & Crew

Kishkindhapuri has been directed and written by Koushik Pegallapati. It has been produced by Sahu Garapati. The cast of the movie includes Anupama Parameswaran as Mythili and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas as Raghava. Apart from them, there are other actors too.

Reception

Kishkindhapuri has gained a lot of attention from the audience due to its strong narrative. It has an 8.6 IMDB rating.