Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel

Produced by the Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2 is an American cop comedy film that has finally hit the digital screens. After its first part, the film has now returned with another part, where it will revolve around official ZPD Partners, who will embark on an investigation to find a smuggled ring. However, what they uncover is a bigger conspiracy, led by an influential family. The film explores themes of corruption, smuggling, and drama with comic and chaotic sequences.

When and Where to Watch Zootopia 2

The film is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar, in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Zootopia 2

Written by Jared Bush, this film picks up right from Part 1 as the partners Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde continue their adventure as they investigate a smuggling ring, and reveal hidden secrets that have been behind the banishing of the reptile population. The film explores themes of conspiracy by the Lynxley family, who potentially stole the patent for the climate-controlling weather walls of the city. The sequences are very entertaining and packed with adventure.

Cast and Crew of Zootopia 2

This film has been directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, which features the voice-overs by Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Idris Elba, and more. The film's background score has been delivered by Michael Giacchino, while Tyler Kupferer and Daniel Rice are the cinematographers.

Reception of Zootopia 2

The film was theatrically released on November 26th, 2025, where it did a remarkable job at the box office. It holds the IMDb rating of 7.4/10.