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Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller

Vadh 2 is releasing soon on the OTT Netflix. It has been written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 April 2026 14:00 IST
Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller

Photo Credit: Netflix

Vadh 2 is ready to stream on OTT, Netflix from April 3, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra are in the main roles
  • Soon to be released on Netflix
  • Directed and written by Jaspal Singh Sandhu
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Kya vadh mein hi nyay hai? Shivpuri District Jail ka raaz jald khulega. With this announcement on X, Vadh 2's poster has been released. Its trailer was released on January 27, 2026. Vadh 2 is a crime thriller featuring the story in continuation from the first part, a couple facing financial struggles, and they kill the person who harasses them. It is a spiritual sequel to the movie, and now it will be set in the background of a jail in Shivpuri. Let's read further information about Vadh 2.

When and Where to Watch

Vadh 2 is ready to stream on OTT, Netflix from April 3, 2026. It was released in theatres on February 6, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Vadh 2 is set in the boundary of a small prison in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. Manju is held in prison for a double murder, which she continuously denies. Shambunath Mishra is a weary, low-ranking guard of police who is near retirement. He oversees the daily running of the jail. Manju faces the harsh realities of the milieu inside the prison. She wants to get out of there and talks to Shambhunath regarding it. Ateet Singh is the police inspector investigating the case. He tweaks many questions from him. On the other side, Shambhunath ji meets his wife Manju, hiding from others and commits to her that he will have her released. What comes further in the plot is quite interesting to watch.

Cast and Crew

Vadh 2 has been written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Luv Ranjan and Ankur Carg have produced it under the banner of Luv Films. Sanjay Mishra is playing the role of Shambhunath Mishra, and Neena Gupta has played Manju Mishra. Both of them are in the lead roles. The other actors alongside them are Kumud Mishra, Amitt K. Singh, Yogita Bihani, and Akshay Dogra.

Reception

Vadh was liked by the audience and also critics, with an IMDb rating of 7.6.

 

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Further reading: Vadh 2, netflix, imdb, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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