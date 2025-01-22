Technology News
English Edition

Netflix Hikes Prices in Some Countries After Record Subscriber Gains

Investors reacted enthusiastically to the results, sending Netflix's stock surging about 13 percent in extended trade.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 January 2025 12:02 IST
Netflix Hikes Prices in Some Countries After Record Subscriber Gains

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Freestocks

Netflix said it has shaken off the impacts of COVID-19

Highlights
  • The company added 18.9 million subscribers in its fourth quarter
  • Over the last year, Netflix shares have gained more than 77 percent
  • The company reported per-share earnings of $4.27
Advertisement

Netflix reaffirmed its dominance of the streaming video market on Tuesday, as its mixture of live sporting events, popular returning series - and singular moments, such as a football halftime performance by Beyonce - helped attract a record number of subscribers over the holiday quarter.

The company added 18.9 million subscribers in its fourth quarter to bring its total global subscriber base to nearly 302 million customers - a number that dwarfs its Hollywood streaming rivals.

Netflix sought to capitalise on its galloping popularity by raising prices in the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina as it spends more on programming. In the US, the company's ad-supported service will cost $7.99 (roughly Rs. 690) a month, up from $6.99 (roughly Rs. 605), while the premium package will cost $24.99 (roughly Rs. 2,163), up nine percent from existing pricing.

Investors reacted enthusiastically to the results, sending Netflix's stock surging about 13 percent in extended trade, lifting its stock market value by almost $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4,32,730 crore). Over the last year, Netflix shares have gained more than 77 percent, outpacing the S&P 500's 24 percent rise. 

"Netflix reaffirms its leadership position and is absolutely running away in the streaming market," said Paolo Pescatore of PP Foresight. "It is now flexing its muscles by adjusting prices given its far stronger and diversified programming slate compared to rivals."

The company said its fourth-quarter programming slate surpassed its own expectations, with viewers bingeing on the second season of its dystopian survival thriller "Squid Game," which the company said is on track to become one of its most-watched original series.

Netflix's deepening investment in live-streamed events is drawing tens of millions of viewers. The heavyweight boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson in November attracted 65 million streams. The two National Football League games on Christmas Day, one featuring Beyonce's halftime performance, brought in an average of 30 million global viewers, ranking among the most-streamed competitions in league history.

“To state the obvious, it's content that drives users to streaming services," said Forrester Research Director Mike Proulx. "With the biggest bump in subscribers ever, Netflix's attention to quality content is the reason for an overall strong year and fourth quarter."

Netflix said it has shaken off the impacts of COVID-19 and the 2023 Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, and is delivering returning seasons of its most popular shows, including the Addams Family series "Wednesday," and the supernatural "Stranger Things." 

It will also broadcast more live events, including weekly installments of WWE "Monday Night Raw" wrestling. It secured the rights for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027 and 2031, a deal which it says illustrates its strategy to deliver special-events programming, rather than regular season sports packages.

Such live events are attractive to advertisers, because they draw audiences that watch in real time.

"We exceeded our ads revenue target in the fourth quarter," said Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters, adding, "We doubled our ads revenue year over year last year. We expect to double it again this year."

The company said the ad-supported version of its service accounts for 55 percent of its new sign-ups in countries where it is available.

Macquarie Equity Research analyst Tim Nollen predicted that ad revenue will increase to $2 billion (rough;y Rs. 17,306 crore) this year, as more people sign up for the company's advertising-supported tier and Netflix's advertising technology matures. Live events will continue to drive sign-ups, he wrote in an investor note published prior to Netflix's earnings report.

This quarter will also mark the last time Netflix reports subscriber additions, as the company emphasises other performance metrics including revenue and profit - a change analysts attribute to slowing subscriber growth.

The company reported per-share earnings of $4.27 (roughly Rs. 370), beating Wall Street's forecast of $4.20 (roughly Rs. 363) per share, according to an average of projections from 34 analysts. Annual operating income exceeded $10 billion (roughly Rs. 86,547 crore) for the first time in the company's history.

Revenue rose 16 percent over the same time a year ago, to $10.2 billion (roughly Rs. 88,278 crore), compared with Wall Street's estimates of $10.1 billion (roughly Rs. 87,371 crore) for the quarter, according to LSEG. The jump in subscribers in the quarter did not create a similar spike in revenue because sign-ups occurred throughout the quarter, said one person familiar with the matter.

The company revised its guidance, projecting revenue of $43.5 billion (roughly Rs. 3,76,494 crore) to $44.5 billion (roughly Rs. 3,85,149 crore) in 2025, an increase of a half-billion dollars over the prior forecast. The updated guidance reflects improved business fundamentals, the company said.

Netflix's board also approved an incremental $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,29,825 crore) to repurchase shares, which brings the total buyback authorisation to $17.1 billion (roughly Rs. 1,48,009 crore).

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: netflix, Video Streaming, Hollywood
Xiaomi Unveils WinPlay Engine With Support for Windows PC Games on Android

Related Stories

Netflix Hikes Prices in Some Countries After Record Subscriber Gains
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Reveals When Its One UI 7 Update Will Arrive on Your Phone
  2. Here's How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Today
  3. OnePlus Smartphones May Come With a Fresh Design This Year
  4. Redmi A4 5G Review: Humble Phone, Big Ambitions
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  6. 'JioCoin' Tokens Surface on JioSphere Browser, Could Launch Soon
  7. Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Leaked Again
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Unveils WinPlay Engine With Support for Windows PC Games on Android
  2. Netflix Hikes Prices in Some Countries After Record Subscriber Gains
  3. WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Share WhatsApp Status Automatically on Facebook and Instagram
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements
  5. Rare Corinthian Helmet from Ancient Greece to Be Auctioned in London
  6. New Dual-Reactor Tech Turns CO2 Into Protein for Food and Sustainability
  7. Astronomers Spot Hundreds of Hidden Supermassive Black Holes Using Infrared
  8. Insecure: Cast, Plot, Where to Watch in India
  9. Laughter Chefs Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Blink Twice Streaming Now: Plot, Cast, and Where to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »