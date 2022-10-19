Spotify has launched a new festive Diwali hub in India. Packed with features that can connect listeners to their favourite artists, the hub includes personalised clips and playlists, tailored to different vibes, such as devotional or celebration. Announced last year, Spotify's Blend feature also plays a key role, as you curate a shared playlist with not just friends, but with artists such as A.R. Rahman and B Praak. Spotify's new Diwali hub rolls out to Android devices in the coming days.

There's no word on when it's coming to iOS. In a statement to Gadgets 360, Spotify said "The Spotify Diwali hub is rolling out over the coming days, with the experience currently available on Android."

“The new in-app Diwali experience on Spotify is not only about music, but also connects listeners to each other through trending playlists, and to their favourite artists through video content and Blend,” said Rahul Balyan, Head of Music for India, Spotify, in a blog post. “We hope that this experience becomes a part of our listeners' celebrations this year.”

On this festive occasion, Spotify is bringing two new playlists to the front. Dubbed “Daily Diwali,” this segment offers a daily, refreshed mix of festive-themed songs for you to discover. Alternatively, “Your Diwali 2022” is “made just for you,” and remains constant, throughout the season.

Spotify's new Diwali hub welcomes users with special greetings from beloved music artists, through an Instagram story-like panel. The lineup includes Amit Trivedi, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Darshan Raval, Devi Sri Prasad, G.V. Prakash, and Karan Aujla. All greeting videos are designed to be shareable — though, at the time of writing, the redirection links seem to be broken.

The Diwali-themed Blend feature combines your favourite tracks with music composers', — A.R. Rahman, B Praak, and G.V. Prakash — to create an odd fusion playlist. In a prepared statement, Rahman said: “This Diwali, with Blend, we get an opportunity to share the music that inspires us or is on repeat on our playlists. Not only that, the fans get to add their music to our playlists, and the shared playlist is such a lovely way for us to connect with each other.”

Further down in Spotify's Diwali hub, there's a ‘Celebration Vibes' section, which is divided into several categories based on language. For instance, the ‘Diwali Bash' widget leads to Hindi songs, ‘Diwali Party Hits' to Punjabi, ‘Deepavali Kondattam' to Tamil, and so on. This trend extends to the devotional segment as well, which lists Diwali aartis and bhajans in several languages.

