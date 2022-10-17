Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has entered its final stretch with the 'Finale Days' phase. During this period, Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RuPay customers will be able to benefit from a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Here we have picked out some of the best deals available on smartphones across all price points. If you still haven't decided on which smartphone to buy, then make sure to check out these deals before they run out. Amazon is also offering a free Spotify Premium membership on the purchase of these smartphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best deals on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Rs. 9,999

Amazon is offering a 33 percent discount on the Samsung Galaxy M13. Swapping an older smartphone can also get you up to Rs. 9,300 discount while purchasing this smartphone. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, this Samsung handset is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Oppo A74 5G (Rs. 14,990)

The Oppo A74 5G is currently available with a 29 percent discount. The available exchange offer can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 12,200. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. For optics, this Oppo handset gets a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Redmi K50i 5G (Rs. 24,999)

You can currently get your hands on the Redmi K50i 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999. In addition, the exchange offer can provide an up to Rs. 16,200 discount. This smartphone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with up to 144Hz seven-level refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and Liquid Cooling 2.0 technology. There is a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It sports a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999)

iQoo Neo 6 (Rs. 31,999)

The iQoo Neo 6 is currently on sale with a 20 percent discount. The included exchange offer can provide an additional up to Rs. 12,200 discount on this smartphone. It features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. There is a 64-megapixel triple rear came setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Xiaomi 12 Pro (Rs. 54,999)

Amazon is currently offering a 31 percent discount on the Xiaomi 12 Pro with an exchange offer that can further reduce its cost by up to Rs. 22,000. This premium smartphone sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors. There is also a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Rs. 99,999)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has received a 24 percent discount during this festive season sale. This deal is bundled with an exchange offer that can provide an up to Rs. 12,000 discount. This flagship smartphone from Samsung has a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. For optics, there is a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 40-megapixel selfie camera. It features a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 99,999 (MRP Rs. 1,31,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.