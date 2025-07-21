Narivetta Now Streaming on SonyLIV: Everything You Need to Know

Narivetta is a hard-hitting Malayalam political thriller starring Tovino Thomas as Varghese Peter, a police officer deployed to control a tribal protest.
Narivetta is a Malayalam crime thriller which features a gripping story of revenge and misunderstood identity. The film is a standout for the dual performance by the lead actor and has been directed by Anuraj Manohar and scripted by Abin Joseph. It is a real-life incident of the Muthaga tribal protest that took place in Wayanad. It is about a junior police officer who is surrounded by tribal agitation, who gets stuck in the tense environment between the tribal communities and state forces.
Narivetta has been aired on the OTT platform, Sony LIV. However, it was released on May 23, 2025, on celluloid.
A constable posted in a world filled with tensions over the forest conversations and land rights. He manages a tribal protest that starts over a historical injustice. He has been mentored by the Head Constable Basheer, who offers an empathetic touch. There is betrayal and violence, which leads to the death of the mentor, and he undergoes an ethical awakening. It is based on the tense environment from the protest of Muthanga, laying the foundation of socio-politics. The narrative tells about the internal police conflicts with a balance of moral dilemma and justice.
Narivetta includes Tovino Thomas as lead actor, and other actors are Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran and more. Direction has been taken care of by Anuraj Manohar, produced under the banner of Sony LIV Studios. It has screenplays by Abin Joseph.
Both movies are a blend of mystery, crime and thriller. However, Narivetta is more praised by critics for the social topics which are based on true incidents with an IMDb rating of 6.5.
