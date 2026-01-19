Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 55,000

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, shoppers can purchase the HP 15 with Ryzen 7 for Rs. 48,490.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 January 2026 14:03 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 55,000

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale started on January 16

Highlights
  • SBI credit card transactions to let buyers avail extra discounts
  • Prime subscribers can avail up to 12.5 percent bank discount
  • Non-Prime users will get up to 10 percent of additional discount
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 has now entered its fourth day, after going live for all users on Friday, January 16. It is the e-commerce giant's first major sale event of the year, offering shoppers direct discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMIs for a wide range of products across smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Those looking for a new laptop under the budget of Rs. 55,000 can also find options from brands such as HP, Dell, Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and others.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals and Offers

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the company offers lucrative platform-based discounts on listed products, allowing shoppers to purchase items at a price lower than their market rate. But that's not all. This time, the Seattle-based tech giant is also offering a tiered bank discount system. Those using SBI bank credit cards will receive an additional instant discount, with Prime members eligible for up to 12.5 percent off, and non-Prime users for up to 10 percent off. There are also no-cost EMIs and exchange offers that can be taken advantage of.

Here, we have curated a list of the top deals on laptops under Rs. 55,000. However, if you're looking for gaming accessories, you can check the best deals here. Alternatively, you can also find the best value for money offers on washing machines here.

Amazon Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 55,000

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
HP 15 (Ryzen 7) Rs. 55,691 Rs. 48,490 Buy Here
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Intel Core i5) Rs. 70,990 Rs. 47,990 Buy Here
Acer Aspire Lite (Intel Core i5) Rs. 66,999 Rs. 43,990 Buy Here
Lenovo V15 (Ryzen 5) Rs. 99,999 Rs. 38,999 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook 15 (Intel Core i3) Rs. 54,990 Rs. 38,990 Buy Here
Dell 15 (Intel Core i5) Rs. 47,877 Rs. 39,990 Buy Here
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon sale, Amazon, HP, Dell, Asus, Lenovo, Acer
Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses Review: Effortlessly Cool

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Laptop Deals Under Rs. 55,000
