Technology News
English Edition

Young Sherlock Now Set for OTT Release on OTT: What You Need to Know About Guy Ritchie’s Mystery Thriller

The mystery series Young Sherlock is directed and executive produced by Guy Ritchie.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2026 16:02 IST
Young Sherlock Now Set for OTT Release on OTT: What You Need to Know About Guy Ritchie’s Mystery Thriller

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Young Sherlock Holmes lands on Prime Video: release date, plot, cast, crew, and what to expect

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Guy Ritchie unveils the first-ever case of a young Sherlock Holmes
  • The series is adapted from Andrew Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes novels
  • Streaming on Prime Video from March 4, 2026
Advertisement

Guy Ritchie's new series unlocks the origin story of the world's most famous detective. Young Sherlock is an upcoming British series. It follows a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes at Oxford University, long before he becomes the polished master detective we know. This version of Sherlock is raw, unfiltered, and lacks discipline. After a murder at Oxford puts his freedom at risk, he solves his first mystery, which uncovers a global conspiracy. The series is adapted from Andrew Lane's Young Sherlock Holmes book series.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Young Sherlock Holmes from March 4, 2026, on OTT Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer begins with the name on repeat, Sherlock, Sherlock and Sherlock and then comes the dialogue, it's an unusual name. Sherlock Homes studies in Oxford University and there he investigates a murder. Being just 19, he is raw, however, quite clever at solving the cases and getting into the details.

Through his witty brain and powerful hunches, he solves every case. It has intense actions and mysteries intact.

Cast and Crew

The mystery series Young Sherlock is directed and executive produced by Guy Ritchie, with Matthew Parkhill serving as the showrunner. The series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the title role as the 19-year-old amateur investigator.

The ensemble cast includes Zine Tseng as Princess Gulun Shou'an, Dónal Finn as James Moriarty, Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone as Sherlock's parents Silas and Cordelia Holmes, Max Irons as Mycroft Holmes, and Colin Firth as Sir Bucephalus Hodge.

Reception

The series has no IMDb rating yet, as it is yet to premiere. Although there is quite a buzz about the name of Young Sherlock Holmes that captures the attention of the audience.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: ott
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Invincible Season 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Highly Anticipated Viltrumite War Online?
iQOO 15 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Touch-based Shoulder Triggers With Haptic Feedback

Related Stories

Young Sherlock Now Set for OTT Release on OTT: What You Need to Know About Guy Ritchie’s Mystery Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Young Sherlock Now Set for OTT Release on OTT: All the Details
  2. Invincible Season 4 Is Arriving on OTT Soon
  3. iQOO 15 Ultra to Feature Shoulder Triggers, More Gaming Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Giant Ancient Collision May Have ‘Flipped’ the Moon’s Interior, Study Suggests
  2. VLT’s GRAVITY Instrument Detects ‘Tug’ from Colossal Exomoon; Could Be Largest Natural Satellite Ever Found
  3. Young Sherlock Now Set for OTT Release on OTT: What You Need to Know About Guy Ritchie’s Mystery Thriller
  4. NASA’s Miner++ AI Brings Machine Digs Into TESS Archive to the Hunt for Nearby Earth-Like Worlds
  5. iQOO 15 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Touch-based Shoulder Triggers With Haptic Feedback
  6. Invincible Season 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Highly Anticipated Viltrumite War Online?
  7. iPhone Shipments in India Rise to 14 Million Units in 2025 as Apple Sees Record Year: Report
  8. Oppo Find N6 Listed on TDRA Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch in the UAE
  9. NASA’s JWST Uncovers a ‘Feeding Frenzy’ That Births Supermassive Black Holes
  10. NASA Confirms Historic Artifacts Will Fly on Artemis II Moon Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »