Guy Ritchie's new series unlocks the origin story of the world's most famous detective. Young Sherlock is an upcoming British series. It follows a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes at Oxford University, long before he becomes the polished master detective we know. This version of Sherlock is raw, unfiltered, and lacks discipline. After a murder at Oxford puts his freedom at risk, he solves his first mystery, which uncovers a global conspiracy. The series is adapted from Andrew Lane's Young Sherlock Holmes book series.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Young Sherlock Holmes from March 4, 2026, on OTT Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer begins with the name on repeat, Sherlock, Sherlock and Sherlock and then comes the dialogue, it's an unusual name. Sherlock Homes studies in Oxford University and there he investigates a murder. Being just 19, he is raw, however, quite clever at solving the cases and getting into the details.

Through his witty brain and powerful hunches, he solves every case. It has intense actions and mysteries intact.

Cast and Crew

The mystery series Young Sherlock is directed and executive produced by Guy Ritchie, with Matthew Parkhill serving as the showrunner. The series stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the title role as the 19-year-old amateur investigator.

The ensemble cast includes Zine Tseng as Princess Gulun Shou'an, Dónal Finn as James Moriarty, Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone as Sherlock's parents Silas and Cordelia Holmes, Max Irons as Mycroft Holmes, and Colin Firth as Sir Bucephalus Hodge.

Reception

The series has no IMDb rating yet, as it is yet to premiere. Although there is quite a buzz about the name of Young Sherlock Holmes that captures the attention of the audience.