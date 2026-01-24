Technology News
Invincible Season 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Highly Anticipated Viltrumite War Online?

Invincible Season 4 will showcase Mark’s confrontation with Dinosaurus and teases the arrival of Universa.

Updated: 24 January 2026
Invincible Season 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Highly Anticipated Viltrumite War Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

You can watch Invincible online on OTT Prime Video from March 18, 2026

  • Invincible Season 4 continues after the apocalyptic events
  • Mark Grayson faces guilt, destiny, and a powerful confrontation
  • Streaming on Prime Video from March 18, 2026
Invincible Season 4 arrives soon on OTT! With all the past seasons of this anime being a hit, this season is a continuation of the previous one. When the world recovers from the apocalyptic events of the last season, a completely transformed Mark struggles with guilt as he battles to save his home and the people whom he loves. This sets him on a collision course with his father, who is a powerful hero. Let's hit more details of Invincible Season 4, with the cast and crew, and when and where to watch.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Invincible online on OTT Prime Video from March 18, 2026. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the show online.

Trailer and Plot

Regarding the trailer, Invincible Season 4 showcases the return of Omni-Man, who betrays the Viltrumites for his mate and forms an alliance with Allen the Alien. Together, they travel to Earth to recruit Omni-Man's half-human son. As Mark joins the Coalition of Planets, the mission becomes clear: stop the Viltrumites once and for all. This season promises a blend of standalone adventures and episodes that drive the main narrative.

The trailer highlights Mark's confrontation with Dinosaurus and teases the arrival of Universa. Watching this season will undoubtedly be worth it—perhaps even more so than the previous ones!

Cast and Crew

The adult animated superhero series Invincible is produced by Skybound Animation in association with Amazon MGM Studios. The show features an ensemble voice cast led by Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, with prominent performances from Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Lauren Cohan, and Walton Goggins.

The series is executive produced by a team including Robert Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg.

Reception

Invincible has an 8.7 rating on IMDb . There is buzz on social media about the series.

 

Invincible Season 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Highly Anticipated Viltrumite War Online?
