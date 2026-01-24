The iQOO 15 Ultra is confirmed to launch next month as the higher-end sibling of the flagship iQOO 15. A company official has now revealed a key gaming feature that the upcoming handset will support. It is claimed to be equipped with capacitive touch-based shoulder triggers for improved control and enhanced immersiveness while gaming. The iQOO 15 Ultra will have independent control chips to tackle input delay issues.

iQOO 15 Ultra Gaming Features

In a Weibo post, iQOO Product Manager Galant V (translated from Chinese) shared key gaming features of the iQOO 15 Ultra. As per the official, the upcoming handset will have an emphasis on gaming performance and control. The touch-based shoulder triggers will be placed on the left and right side edges of the frame, allowing the “fingers to naturally rest” on its chassis.

The shoulder triggers are confirmed to support mapping capabilities, enabling gamers to create combos and shortcut functions based on their preferences. Apart from this, the iQOO 15 Ultra's shoulder buttons are expected to support a 600Hz sampling rate, which could allow for faster and more precise input during gameplay.

The official also confirmed the presence of haptic feedback, driven by a linear motor, potentially offering tactile confirmation similar to physical shoulder triggers. For improved control and better accuracy, the brand will utilise an “anti-sweat” algorithm.

Lastly, the shoulder triggers will be powered by dual independent chips that transmit instructions separately. As per the company, it will allow for minimal input delay.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is confirmed to be available in 2077 (black) and 2049 (silver) colourways. The iQOO Product Manager previously shared a screenshot of the handset's scores on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. According to the image, the smartphone managed to score 45,18,403 points in overall performance, 13,22,001 points in CPU performance, and 15,94,848 points in GPU performance.

However, the company executive highlighted that these preliminary results are from iQOO's internal testing of the handset.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China in February before the Spring Festival, which begins on January 17.