Jugnuma: The Fable Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This Drama Film

Jugnuma: The Fable is a 2025 Manoj Bajpayee drama film that is now streaming on Prime Video. The film explores themes of nature, drama, and suspicion.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2026 20:30 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

  • Jugnuma: The Fable is a 2025 drama film
  • It stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Amazon Prime Video
Jugnuma: The Fable is a Manoj Bajpayee-starrer drama film that has made its digital debut after its theatrical run in the year 2025. The film revolves around a wealthy Himalayan Orchard Owner, whose life turns upside down after a mysterious fire destroys his crops. The plot gets intense when he begins to doubt his own staff, and the rift between his manager surfaces the drama. The film keeps the audience entertained throughout, and the sequences are blended with twists and turns.

When and Where to Watch Jugnuma: The Fable

This film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewer must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jugnuma: The Fable

The film is set during the spring of 1989, when Dev (Played by Manoj Bajpayee) lives his dreamy life with family, on the Himalayan Fruit estate. However, his life takes a dark turn when he discovers his apple trees have been charred and the fires have disrupted the atmosphere, mysteriously. As Dev's Manager, Mohan (Played by Deepak Dobriyal), takes on the investigation, the absence of clues gets him under the radar of Dev's suspicion. Further, the local sheriff complicates the matter by adding the spark of distrust within Dev. The film then delves deeper into different aspects and explores the other side of nature, including the use of pesticides or divisions.

Cast and Crew of Jugnuma: The Fable

Written and directed by Raam Reddy, this film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, supported by Deepal Dobriyal, Jeewan Adhikary, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot, and more. Sunil Borker has led the cinematography, whereas Siddharth Kapoor and Raam Reddy are the editors.

Reception of Jugnuma: The Fable

The film was theatrically released on September 12th, 2025, where it did a decent job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.7/10.

 

