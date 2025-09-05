Technology News
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything You Need to Know About this Vikrant Massey Starrer

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan follows the love story of a blind musician and a stage artist.

Updated: 5 September 2025 17:56 IST
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything You Need to Know About this Vikrant Massey Starrer

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was released in July

Highlights
  • Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a romance drama film
  • It stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles
  • Streaming now, only on Zee5
Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan is a lighthearted romance drama film that stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles. The film revolves around Jahaan, a blind musician, and Saba, a stage artist. They both meet during a train journey from Delhi to Dehradun and suddenly connect, without revealing their identities. Saba, who is preparing for the audition of a blind character, blindfolds herself. The film explores their evolving relationship, emotional connection, and unconditional love despite physical disabilities. Also, the sequences are emotional.

When and Where to Watch Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan

This movie has landed now, exclusively on Zee5. Viewers will require a subscription to watch this movie online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Written and directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan follows a blind musician called Jahaan (portrayed by Vikrant Massey) who meets a struggling stage artist, Saba (played by Shanaya Kapoor), during his journey from Delhi to Dehradun. Saba was blindfolded as she was preparing for her next role, which further kept her unaware of Jahaan's identity. During the journey, as they connect, Jahaan fails to reveal his disability. However, as they bond together during the journey, things start falling in their favor. The movie is a complete family entertainer.

Cast and Crew of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

This movie is written by Santosh Singh, along with Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. It stars Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, Rehmat Rattan, Zain Khan Durrani, Vikram Kocchar, and more. Vishal Mishra and Joel Crasto are the music composers, while Tanveer Mir handled the cinematography.

Reception of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The movie was theatrically released on July 11th, 2025, where it opened to a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.3/10.

 

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything You Need to Know About this Vikrant Massey Starrer
