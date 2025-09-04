Technology News
Ashneer Grover’s Rise and Fall to Premiere on OTT Soon: All the Details

Rise and Fall is hosted by Ashneer Grover of Shark Tank India fame.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 September 2025 22:00 IST
Ashneer Grover’s Rise and Fall to Premiere on OTT Soon: All the Details

Photo Credit: Amazon MX Player

Ashneer Grover’s Rise & Fall premieres Sept 6 on Amazon MX Player—ambition, strategy & fierce drama await

Highlights
  • Rise and Fall OTT release date confirmed: September 6, 2025
  • Ashneer Grover leads the high-stakes reality show on Amazon MX Player
  • Packed with drama, ambition, and competition, the series is already
Rise and Fall, which showcases entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, is all geared up for its OTT premiere. It is expected to be a  blend of drama, aspirations, and power play. With a bold personality and a razor-sharp tongue, Grover adds an extra character to the show. The show highlights how contestants advance the ladder of success and respond to hurdles that could trip them up. Filled with high-stakes strategy, competition and raw emotion, Rise and Fall is meant to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

When and Where to Watch

Rise and Fall will broadcast on September 6, 2025 and will be available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer for Rise and Fall hints at fierce competition as contestants battle their way up the ladder against gruelling challenges and personal rivalries. Featuring entire episodes, like scenes, of the Romanian format that pits ambition, resilience and decision-making against one another in a high-stakes tug of war for dominance. With Ashneer Grover at the helm, his honest views and fiery run-ins are bound to be pure entertainment.

Cast and Crew

Brought to you by Ashneer Grover, an experienced mentor and unapologetic judge, this reality show is in charge. Standing beside him are a host of contestants from all walks of life, all out to make a name for themselves. The show is designed by the production team to interweave drama collection, reality-based challenges, and thought accessories.

Reception

Rise and Fall has made huge waves already for TV fans and business watchers alike - and that's before it's even aired. With the name of Ashneer Grover in, it is expected to bring a novel and impactful format. The series is expected to resonate well with younger viewers looking for inspiration as well as entertainment. There is no IMDb rating for it as it is yet to be released.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMAZON MX, OTT, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
