Arc Raiders to Get Multiple New Maps in 2026, Embark Studios Confirms

Arc Raiders currently features five maps and a practice range.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 January 2026 15:12 IST
Arc Raiders to Get Multiple New Maps in 2026, Embark Studios Confirms

Photo Credit: Embark Studios

Arc Raiders is a PvPvE extraction shooter available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Arc Raiders has sold over 12 million copies
  • Embark Studios has not yet shared a 2026 roadmap for Arc Raiders
  • Arc Raiders received an update on January 13
Arc Raiders, the hit extraction shooter from Embark Studios, will get multiple new maps this year, the developer has confirmed. The Swedish studio has teased a 2026 roadmap for the game and said it is finalising the cadence of content updates for the coming year. Embark is also exploring ways to “move the experience forward” in Arc Raiders through gameplay.

New Maps Coming to Arc Raiders

The studio is yet to share its plans for the extraction shooter in 2026, but Arc Raiders' design lead Virgil Watkins has teased some of what the game's 12 million players can expect. Speaking to GamesRadar+ Watkins said that more maps were coming to Arc Raiders this year.

“There are going to be multiple maps coming this year, and I think it's going to be across a spectrum of size to try to facilitate different types of gameplay,” he said. “So you might see some that are smaller, and you might see some that are even grander than what we've got now.”

The developer also said that Embark would share a part of the roadmap for the upcoming months “sometime soon”, detailing all new content coming to Arc Raiders. The studio was currently deciding on the cadence of various updates, he added.

Arc Raiders Media 53 1 arc raiders

Arc Raiders reached close to a million concurrent players in January
Photo Credit: Embark Studios

Embark Exploring Expanded Arc Raiders Experience

Beyond adding new content, like maps, weapons, and Arc robots, Watkins said Embark was also exploring how it could push the Arc Raiders' experience forward through gameplay and player interaction. Several fans have called for larger changes within the game that expand the experience for players. Some of these include making the underground hub world, Speranza, an interactive and explorable area where players can meet other players online and possibly engage in trades.

“Some of it is reacting to the things you're talking about here, like how players are actually engaging with the game and the things that they're doing,” Watkins told GamesRadar+, “but a lot of it for us is trying to see how we can move the experience forward," he added.

“Of course adding a new map has its own novelty, and it's a new place to play and do that. But what else? Thematically, gameplay-wise. How do the enemies and the items and the experiences in that map all point toward something? It's kind of getting that thematically cohesive stuff together that feels like, 'Oh, guys, the Whatever Update just came out for Arc Raiders. Let's go check that out.' That's what we're trying to template out for the coming months,” the developer said.

Arc Raiders launched in October 2025 with four maps — Dam Battlegrounds, Buried City, Spaceport, and the Blue Gate — and a practice range. A fifth map, Stella Montis, was added as part of an update in November.

Embark has not shared a 2026 roadmap for Arc Raiders yet. The studio, however, released Update 1.11.0 last week that added a new cosmetic set to the game, alongside rebalancing a couple of weapons and fixing some bugs.

The developer also confirmed that Arc Raiders had crossed 12 million copies sold across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The extraction shooter also reached close to a million concurrent players in January across all platforms.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Arc Raiders, Embark Studios
