Call of Duty: World at War, Treyarch's World War II-set first-person shooter, is reportedly coming to Xbox Game Pass. The 2018 Call of Duty title is said to be joining Microsoft's game subscription service around May 2025. In addition to World at War, Raven Software's Singularity will likely become available on Game Pass in the same month. If the report is true, Call of Duty: World at War would become the third COD title to arrive on Game Pass after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The information comes from tipster @eXtas1stv, who has previously leaked Game Pass additions accurately. In a post on X, the leaker claimed, citing sources, Call of Duty: World at War would be available on Game Pass next year around May. The same month, another first-person shooter, Singularity, developed by Activision-owned Raven Software, will join the service, they added.

In the replies to the post, @ eXtas1stv also said that Xbox Game Pass would get another Call of Duty title in March, before World at War in May. The tipster, however, did not mention that COD title by its name.

Call of Duty Titles on Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 became the first COD title on Game Pass when it joined the subscription service in July. In October, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 became the first game in the popular military shooter franchise to launch day one on Xbox Game Pass. Both titles are currently accessible to Game Pass subscribers across supported devices.

Following the launch of Black Ops 6, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the game was the biggest Call of Duty release ever, setting a record for day one players. The game's unit sales on both PlayStation and Steam storefronts were up over 60 percent year-over-year compared to last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, he said.

Nadella also confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's launch on Xbox Game Pass had set a record for subscriber additions on launch day for a title on the service.

Microsoft began adding games from the Activision-Blizzard portfolio to Game Pass this year after the company acquired the Call of Duty maker in a $69 billion deal in 2023. The game subscription service added Diablo IV in March.