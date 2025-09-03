Paramount and Activision have signed a film deal to bring Call of Duty to movie theatres, days after a report claimed the companies were negotiating film rights for the popular first-person shooter franchise. As part of the deal, Paramount will develop, produce, and distribute a live-action feature film based on Call of Duty, promising an “unforgettable cinematic event” for fans of the video game series and new audiences.

The two companies announced the collaboration Tuesday, weeks after Paramount Global confirmed its merger with Skydance to form a standalone media and entertainment company. The latest move comes at a time when Hollywood is pushing for more live-action video game adaptations following the success of projects like HBO's The Last of Us, Warner Bros.' A Minecraft Movie, and Paramount's own Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

The statement from Paramount and Activision mentions a live-action Call of Duty feature film, but Variety reported, citing sources, that the deal included a potential expansion of the Call of Duty universe across film and TV. The two companies did not disclose the valuation of the deal, nor discussed the details about the planned CoD film. No talents are yet attached to the project, but more details should emerge in the future.

Paramount and Activision promised a "blockbuster" CoD film adaptation

Photo Credit: Activision

'Unforgettable Blockbuster'

Both Paramount and Activision, however, promised a “blockbuster” film adaptation that “honours the legacy” of Call of Duty video games.

“As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true,” Paramount CEO David Ellison said. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I've spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honour and a responsibility that we don't take lightly,” he added.

“We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honours the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation.”

Activision president Rob Kostich said the Call of Duty movie would bring the franchise's “visceral” action to the big screen, while also expanding on the games.

“Throughout its history, Call of Duty has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible Call of Duty games remains unwavering,” Kostich said in a statement.

“With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honour and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started.

“Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise.”

HBO's The Last of Us TV series was a critical success

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Video Game Adaptations a Hit

Hollywood eyeing Call of Duty, one of the best-selling game franchises of all time, seems to be the logical next step for blockbuster video game adaptations. Call of Duty games are a juggernaut of the medium, selling over 500 million copies globally across 22 mainline titles. The franchise also presents several options for a big screen adaptation, including the popular Modern Warfare series and the darker Black Ops titles. The next game in the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, is set to release in November.

The recent success of films based on video games has also created a frenzy to find the next big franchise. Several projects from major game studios have already been announced and are currently in production at big Hollywood studios like Warner Bros. and even at smaller boutique production companies like A24.

Sony is said to be working on multiple live-action projects for its exclusive games like Ghost of Tsushima and God of War. Its Last of Us TV adaptation, made in collaboration with HBO and starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, was a massive critical success. Microsoft, too, has confirmed it will greenlight more film and TV adaptations of Xbox games following the success of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video

Paramount itself has found success with three Sonic the Hedgehog films, which have collectively grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. Warner Bros. and Legendary, on the other hand, scored a hit with A Minecraft Movie, the third highest-grossing film of 2025.