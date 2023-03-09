A free demo for Resident Evil 4 remake will reportedly drop tomorrow. As per VGC, some Twitch users have been receiving advertisements for the game, with the closing subtitle saying: “Demo Available Now.” It seems the advert was made available early, as developer Capcom plans to air an online digital presentation, early on Friday. Dubbed the ‘Capcom Spotlight' event, the presentation is scheduled for March 10 at 4am IST in India/ March 9 at 2:30pm PT in the US. While Sony PlayStation previously stated that the Resident Evil 4 demo will be available on the PS4 and PS5, this new screenshot shows logos for Steam (PC) and Xbox Series S/X, as well.

The Capcom Spotlight event will showcase details for its new and upcoming titles — highlights being the aforementioned Resident Evil 4 remake, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, and Exoprimal. It appears as though Resident Evil 4 is being planned as the final segment of the show, and that its demo was set to drop right after. The 26-minute-long presentation will be streamed live on Capcom's YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook channels. As part of the promotion, Capcom has also launched a browser mini-game called ‘Baby Eagle Is Missing,' serving as a prequel to the events in Resident Evil 4. To be precise, the AR game has you scour through evidence and solve puzzles that help locate the missing person. For the uninitiated, ‘Baby Eagle' is the codename for Ashley Graham, the US President's daughter, whom we're tasked with rescuing in the main game.

Tune in to the Capcom Spotlight on March 9 at 2:30PM PT for news on some upcoming titles!



Get situated with the pre-show at 2:10PM PT with Capcom Creators @TheSphereHunter and @runebee.



📺 https://t.co/9SEaO8LwJw pic.twitter.com/5UqxMBndWr — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) March 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Capcom confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 remake's aggressive weather effects will be toned down via a patch. Speaking to Press Start Australia, game producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said, “We've seen everyone's reaction to the rain effects, and we are working on a day-one patch to make adjustments.” Fans first noticed the extreme rain effects in a GameInformer gameplay video, where it mimicked the same harshness as 2021's Grand Theft Auto remasters. While it made sense for heavy rainfall in the context of the story/ events, its intensity was too distracting, especially when entering areas with lighting or during a quick lightning flash — where it appeared as white paint droplets instead of water.

The Resident Evil 4 remake largely follows the same plot as the original 2005 game, where we step into the shoes of special agent Leon S. Kennedy, deployed on a mission to save the aforementioned Graham from the clutches of the Los Iluminados cult, based in a ghoulish Spanish village. In addition to a visual boost, Capcom has made several gameplay changes by adding side quests, more exploration, and a new parry mechanic using a knife. The knife is now a limited resource, whose durability fades away with repeated usage, though it can be upgraded by visiting shops present in select areas.

Late last month, Capcom also announced that it has begun development on a virtual reality version of Resident Evil 4. The game will be out on the PS VR2 as a free DLC to owners of the base game.

Resident Evil 4 remake launches March 24, across PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. As stated before, an online presentation is scheduled for March 10 at 4am IST/ 2:30pm PT in the US.

