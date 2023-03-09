Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Resident Evil 4 Free Demo Reportedly Coming Tomorrow, Launching at Capcom Spotlight Event

Resident Evil 4 Free Demo Reportedly Coming Tomorrow, Launching at Capcom Spotlight Event

Twitch users have been receiving what appears to be an early advertisement, as Capcom plans on hosting an event early, on Friday.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2023 18:17 IST
Resident Evil 4 Free Demo Reportedly Coming Tomorrow, Launching at Capcom Spotlight Event

Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 launches March 24 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • The event is set for March 10 at 4am IST/ March 9 at 2:30pm PT in the US
  • Capcom’s event will be live streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok
  • Resident Evil 4’s harsh rain effects will be toned down via day-one patch

A free demo for Resident Evil 4 remake will reportedly drop tomorrow. As per VGC, some Twitch users have been receiving advertisements for the game, with the closing subtitle saying: “Demo Available Now.” It seems the advert was made available early, as developer Capcom plans to air an online digital presentation, early on Friday. Dubbed the ‘Capcom Spotlight' event, the presentation is scheduled for March 10 at 4am IST in India/ March 9 at 2:30pm PT in the US. While Sony PlayStation previously stated that the Resident Evil 4 demo will be available on the PS4 and PS5, this new screenshot shows logos for Steam (PC) and Xbox Series S/X, as well.

The Capcom Spotlight event will showcase details for its new and upcoming titles — highlights being the aforementioned Resident Evil 4 remake, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, and Exoprimal. It appears as though Resident Evil 4 is being planned as the final segment of the show, and that its demo was set to drop right after. The 26-minute-long presentation will be streamed live on Capcom's YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook channels. As part of the promotion, Capcom has also launched a browser mini-game called ‘Baby Eagle Is Missing,' serving as a prequel to the events in Resident Evil 4. To be precise, the AR game has you scour through evidence and solve puzzles that help locate the missing person. For the uninitiated, ‘Baby Eagle' is the codename for Ashley Graham, the US President's daughter, whom we're tasked with rescuing in the main game.

Resident Evil 4 to The Last of Us Part I (PC), the 8 biggest Games in March

Meanwhile, Capcom confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 remake's aggressive weather effects will be toned down via a patch. Speaking to Press Start Australia, game producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said, “We've seen everyone's reaction to the rain effects, and we are working on a day-one patch to make adjustments.” Fans first noticed the extreme rain effects in a GameInformer gameplay video, where it mimicked the same harshness as 2021's Grand Theft Auto remasters. While it made sense for heavy rainfall in the context of the story/ events, its intensity was too distracting, especially when entering areas with lighting or during a quick lightning flash — where it appeared as white paint droplets instead of water.

The Resident Evil 4 remake largely follows the same plot as the original 2005 game, where we step into the shoes of special agent Leon S. Kennedy, deployed on a mission to save the aforementioned Graham from the clutches of the Los Iluminados cult, based in a ghoulish Spanish village. In addition to a visual boost, Capcom has made several gameplay changes by adding side quests, more exploration, and a new parry mechanic using a knife. The knife is now a limited resource, whose durability fades away with repeated usage, though it can be upgraded by visiting shops present in select areas.

Late last month, Capcom also announced that it has begun development on a virtual reality version of Resident Evil 4. The game will be out on the PS VR2 as a free DLC to owners of the base game.

Resident Evil 4 remake launches March 24, across PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. As stated before, an online presentation is scheduled for March 10 at 4am IST/ 2:30pm PT in the US.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: resident evil 4, re4 remake, resident evil 4 demo, resident evil 4 remake demo, resident evil 4 remake demo release date, resident evil 4 remake demo download, capcom, capcom event, capcom spotlight, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox series s, xbox series x, monster hunter rise sunbreak, baby eagle is missing
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Android 14 Developer Preview With New Privacy Features, Passkey Support Released: Details
Meta Oversight Board Announces Review of Moderation Policy for Arabic Word 'Shaheed'
Featured video of the day
Xiaomi TV Stick, Now in 4K

Related Stories

Resident Evil 4 Free Demo Reportedly Coming Tomorrow, Launching at Capcom Spotlight Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing?
  2. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  3. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
  4. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  5. Poco X5 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
  7. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  8. Realme Flip and Fold Smartphones With Foldable Display Could Launch Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Page Goes Live
  10. Oppo Find N2 Flip Price in India Will Be Announced on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Gains ChatGPT Support via Dedicated WatchGPT App: All Details
  2. PS5 Version 7 Update Brings Discord Integration, VRR Support for 1440p Resolution, and More
  3. Itel A60 With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. AI Must Be Regulated to Avoid Hurting Growth, National Security Risks, US Chamber of Commerce Says
  5. Xiaomi Partners With United Way India to Aid Over 4,000 Students' Digital Learning in Delhi-NCR and Karnataka
  6. iPhone 5G Modem to Be Made on TSMC’s 3nm Process: Report
  7. Tencent-Owned WeChat Adds In-App Support for China’s CBDC, Here’s Why
  8. Meta Oversight Board Announces Review of Moderation Policy for Arabic Word 'Shaheed'
  9. Resident Evil 4 Free Demo Reportedly Coming Tomorrow, Launching at Capcom Spotlight Event
  10. Android 14 Developer Preview With New Privacy Features, Passkey Support Released: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.