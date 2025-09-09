Technology News
English Edition

Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time, Live Updates and Everything You Need to Know

Apple is all set to unveil multiple products at its 'Awe Dropping' event, where we expect new iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 September 2025 15:01 IST
Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time, Live Updates and Everything You Need to Know

Apple's 2025 annual hardware launch event in dubbed 'Awe Dropping'

Highlights
  • The iPhone 17 series is expected to headline the Apple launch event
  • Apple could also launch a Apple Watch models and AirPods Pro 3
  • It will be livestreamed on Apple’s website, YouTube, and Apple TV app
Advertisement

Apple's "Awe Dropping" hardware launch event is scheduled to take place today. During the event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to take the wraps off its iPhone 17 series, including an all-new iPhone 17 Air. The handsets will ship with iOS 26 out of the box, featuring the new Liquid Glass UI that the company previewed at WWDC 2025 in June. However, that is not the end of it, and much more is expected from Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 to AirPods Pro (3rd Generation).

Apple Event 2025: How to Watch Live

Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event is set to take place today at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino (California). It begins with a keynote address at 10 am PT, or 10:30 pm IST, for those in India.

Viewers can watch Apple event 2025 live on Apple's website and its YouTube channel. It will also be livestreamed on the Apple TV app, available on Apple and Android devices. You can read all about the Apple Event 2025 Live Updates here.

Apple Event 2025: What Could Be Announced?

Apple iPhone 17 Launch Live: The main highlight of Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event is expected to be the iPhone 17 series. Similar to yesteryears, four models are likely to be announced — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone 17 Air. The Air is a new model which replaces last year's iPhone 16 Plus in the latest lineup.

For the iPhone 17 series, Apple is also rumoured to introduce several new accessories. These include new TechWoven cases and a Crossbody Strap.

Apart from this, a refresh for the entire Apple Watch lineup is said to be on the cards. The tech giant is reportedly set to announce the Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3, all of which are powered by new S11 chips.

Lastly, the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) could finally be introduced, nearly three years after the second-generation model was launched.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 17
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi Confirms Authorised Retailers Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Related Stories

Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time, Live Updates and Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Event 2025: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch
  2. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  3. Apple Event 2025 LIVE: iPhone 17 Series, AirPods Pro 3 and More Expected
  4. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  6. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  7. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 9 to Get This Huge Price Cut
  9. Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Details Tipped; Might Feature 7,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Keanu Reeves Says He'd Love to Return as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2
  2. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 7,000mAh Battery, 100W Charging Support
  3. NPCI to Increase UPI Per Day, Per Transaction Transfer Limits From September 15
  4. Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Launch Date and Time, Live Updates and Everything You Need to Know
  5. Xiaomi Confirms Authorised Retailers Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  6. Google Backtracks on Previous Traffic Claims, Says “Open Web Is Already in Rapid Decline”
  7. Google Reportedly Pulls Daily Hub Feature on Pixel 10 Series to ‘Improve Experience’
  8. Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits
  9. MachineGames Says Its 'Not Done With Wolfenstein Yet', Has Story for Third Main Game
  10. Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »