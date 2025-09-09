Apple's "Awe Dropping" hardware launch event is scheduled to take place today. During the event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to take the wraps off its iPhone 17 series, including an all-new iPhone 17 Air. The handsets will ship with iOS 26 out of the box, featuring the new Liquid Glass UI that the company previewed at WWDC 2025 in June. However, that is not the end of it, and much more is expected from Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 to AirPods Pro (3rd Generation).

Apple Event 2025: How to Watch Live

Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event is set to take place today at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino (California). It begins with a keynote address at 10 am PT, or 10:30 pm IST, for those in India.

Viewers can watch Apple event 2025 live on Apple's website and its YouTube channel. It will also be livestreamed on the Apple TV app, available on Apple and Android devices. You can read all about the Apple Event 2025 Live Updates here.

Apple Event 2025: What Could Be Announced?

Apple iPhone 17 Launch Live: The main highlight of Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event is expected to be the iPhone 17 series. Similar to yesteryears, four models are likely to be announced — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone 17 Air. The Air is a new model which replaces last year's iPhone 16 Plus in the latest lineup.

For the iPhone 17 series, Apple is also rumoured to introduce several new accessories. These include new TechWoven cases and a Crossbody Strap.

Apart from this, a refresh for the entire Apple Watch lineup is said to be on the cards. The tech giant is reportedly set to announce the Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3, all of which are powered by new S11 chips.

Lastly, the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) could finally be introduced, nearly three years after the second-generation model was launched.