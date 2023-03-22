Technology News

Microsoft Wins Dismissal of Gamers' Suit Over $69 Billion Activision Deal

The plaintiffs were given 20 days to refine their legal challenge after the federal judge ruled that the lawsuit lacked allegations.

By Retuers | Updated: 22 March 2023 12:01 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal would not harm video game competition

Highlights
  • The plaintiffs were given 20 days to refine their legal challenge
  • US antitrust law let private consumers to challenge mergers
  • An evidentiary hearing before the FTC is scheduled in early August

Microsoft on Monday won the dismissal of a private consumer antitrust lawsuit over its $69 billion (about Rs. 5,70,300 crore) proposed purchase of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard, but the plaintiffs were given 20 days to refine their legal challenge.

A federal judge in San Francisco ruled that the lawsuit from a group of video game plaintiffs "lacks allegations" supporting their claim that the proposed acquisition would harm market competition.

"Plaintiffs' general allegation that the merger may cause 'higher prices, less innovation, less creativity, less consumer choice, decreased output, and other potential anticompetitive effects' is insufficient," wrote US District Judge Jacqueline Corley. "Why? How?"

The decision does not affect the US Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) regulatory challenge to the largest-ever gaming industry deal. Microsoft announced its bid last year, and it also faces competition scrutiny in the EU and UK. Microsoft has denied the deal would harm video game competition.

US antitrust law allows private consumers to challenge mergers and acquisitions apart from government actions. An evidentiary hearing before the FTC is scheduled in early August.

A spokesperson for Microsoft and lawyers for the company did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Joseph Saveri, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told Reuters they planned to submit an amended lawsuit "with additional factual detail" to "address all of the ways in which the judge indicated we need to allege more."

Corley scrapped a planned hearing on whether to issue a preliminary injunction. A status hearing is scheduled for April 12.

The case is Demartini v. Microsoft Corp, US District Court, Northern District of California, 3:22-cv-08991.

For plaintiffs: Joseph Alioto of Alioto Law Firm; and Joseph Saveri of Joseph Saveri Law Firm

For Microsoft: Rakesh Kilaru of Wilkinson Stekloff, and Valarie Williams of Alston & Bird

© Thomson Reuters 2023

