At the time of writing, Bitcoin has maintained a market dominance of 49.9 percent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2023 14:23 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dmitry Demidko

The crypto market cap stands at $1.69 trillion as of December 28

  • Tron, Shiba Inu saw gains
  • Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash saw profits
  • Polkadot, Polygon saw losses
Bitcoin on Thursday, December 28 recorded a profit of 1.38 percent on Thursday, December 28. With this, the value of Bitcoin has risen to the price point of $43,064 (roughly Rs. 35.8 lakh). In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has spiked in its value by $846 (roughly Rs. 70,426). At the time of writing, Bitcoin has maintained a market dominance of 49.9 percent. Despite Bitcoin's minor price rally, its actually Ether that is shining brighter on Thursday.

Ethereum touched the $2,400 (roughly Rs. 1.99 lakh) mark as it surged by almost nine percent in the last 24 hours.

“Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin recently expressed his interest to revamp Ethereum Proof of Stake, which created positive sentiment around the largest altcoin,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Ethereum saw its 19-month high while teasing the mark of $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2.08 lakh).

“ETH and its scaling solutions, almost all major layer-2s saw significant gains as well with Arbitrum's ARB (+26.7 percent) leading the charge; Optimism's OP (+22.2 percent) also observed major gains,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Tron, Chainlink, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Dogecoin emerged among gainers on the crypto chart.

Wrapped Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Uniswap, and Cosmos also minted minor profits.

“Solana is increasingly positioning itself as a strong rival to Ethereum, its impressive rally highlighting intensifying competition in the smart contract platform arena. Concurrently, the path of Bitcoin continues to captivate both investors and analysts, with 2024 shaping up for pivotal developments. Amidst this backdrop, optimistic discussions persist regarding Bitcoin's possible journey toward the coveted $100,000 (roughly Rs. 83.2 lakh) milestone,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

The crypto market cap, at the time of writing, stood at $1.69 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,40,65,810 crore) after growing by 2.47 percent in the last 24 hours, showed CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Tether, Solana, USD Coin, Avalanche, Polkadot, and Polygon recorded losses on Thursday.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
