Terminator: Survivors, the open-world sci-fi survival game, has been delayed till 2025, publisher Nacon announced Monday. The game, developed by Nacon Studio Milan, was set to be released in early access on Steam on October 24, 2024. It has now been pushed back to an unspecified date next year. Nacon said that delay would provide the development team behind Terminator: Survivors the time needed to craft a game that “meets the players' expectations.”

Terminator: Survivors Delayed

According to Nacon, additional time was needed to build a post-apocalyptic world that lives up to the Terminator franchise. “This deferral of the game's release was a tough decision to make, however we believe that this additional time will enable us to ensure that our vision of the post-apocalyptic world of Terminator meets the expected level of quality,” Marco Ponte, CEO and creative director of Nacon Studio Milan, said in a press statement.

“On behalf of the NACON Studio Milan team, I would like to thank all the players and fans of the franchise for their enthusiastic reception of Terminator: Survivors. We are extremely proud to have this opportunity to work on such an iconic franchise as Terminator, and are eager to reveal more of it to you. Thank you all for support… We'll be back,” he added.

The official Terminator: Survivors account also posted the update on X, calling the delay “the right call” in the long term.

Dear Survivors, we have an important update about Terminator: Survivors. pic.twitter.com/LkVJyEHriX — Terminator: Survivors (@SurviveTheT800) August 12, 2024

Terminator: Survivors was originally set for an early access launch on PC (via Steam) on October 24. A PS5 and Xbox Series S/X release was planned for a later date. Initially teased in 2022, the game was fully revealed with a title and release date earlier this year.

The open-world survival title is set in the world of Terminator, the sci-fi franchise created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd in 1984. Terminator: Survivors tells an original story within that world, taking place after the events of the first two films. The game puts players in the shoes of Judgment Day survivors, allowing them to play the game solo or co-op. Terminator: Survivors will now release on PC at some point in 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)