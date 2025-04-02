There's no shortage of single-player action-adventure games with a particular focus on puzzle solving and exploration today. PlayStation's Uncharted series set the gold standard for adventure games, whether it was Nathan Drake battling his way to El Dorado, the fabled ‘city of gold', or exploring the mythical city of Shambhala. Respawn's Star Wars Jedi series built upon adventure as a storytelling device and exploration as a gameplay mechanic. And Xbox's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle brought the formula back to the original adventurer who inspired it all. These games offer a balance of fun mechanics, engaging storylines, and interesting characters.

But before Indiana Jones and Nathan Drake made their mark in video games, there was Lara Croft. The swashbuckling British archaeologist wrote the book on the action-adventure genre of games when the first Tomb Raider debuted in 1996 on the original PlayStation. And while early games in the series did not have the freedom of exploration we've come to expect from the recent open-world Tomb Raider titles due to hardware limitations of the time, it did offer plenty of puzzles and good old fun. Hours and hours of endless fun. So, you can imagine our delight when we learned that Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, originally released in 2010, was receiving a modern iOS port courtesy of Feral Interactive.

The game puts you in the military boots of Lara Croft as she, in her iconic short shorts, along with a 2,000-year-old Mayan warrior named Totec, battle the Keeper of Darkness Xolotl and his hordes of ghastly creatures to prevent humanity's untimely demise. So, if you missed out on playing this isometric action-adventure title the first time around, then you can do so nearly 15 years after its release, that too on a smartphone with modern controls, gamepad support, and console-quality visuals.

I've spent a few days with Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and I think it is a near-perfect port for iOS, one that promises an excellent mobile adventure that can be experienced on your daily commute, as well.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Review: Price, Supported Devices

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light's iOS port is available via the App Store, priced at Rs. 699. Feral Interactive has ported the game for both iPhone and the iPad and it supports a handy list of devices running iOS 17/ iPadOS 17 or later firmware. As per the publisher, it can run on iPhone XR and newer models, including the iPhone SE (2022). The game is also designed to work on the iPad Mini (2019), iPad Air (2019), iPad (2019), the iPad Pro (2017), and their newer models.

The game can be played in both single-player and co-op modes

Photo Credit: Feral Interactive/ Screenshot - Shaurya Tomer

It's also worth noting that a previous version of Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light was available on iOS several years ago. The newest port from Feral Interactive, which also worked on the Nintendo Switch port of the game, is not an update to that version, but a separate, brand-new release optimised for modern mobile devices with updated visuals, full gamepad support, and featuring all 14 levels from the original game.

The game itself is around 3.63GB in size but the company recommends having at least 4GB of free space on the device for an optimal gameplay experience and to avoid initial installation issues. I played the game on an iPhone 15 Pro running iOS 18.3.1.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light: Controls

Despite originally launching for the PS3 and the Xbox 360, the game's iOS port feels tailor-made for touchscreen devices; it is that fantastic. The touch controls are intuitive yet simple. Touching the left side of the screen brings up the virtual joystick which allows you to control Croft as she explores, fights, and navigates. Tapping the same side engages jump, enabling the player to hop over obstacles.

Despite previously being a console and PC exclusive, the game feels fluid and tailor-made for touch screens

Photo Credit: Feral Interactive/ Screenshot - Shaurya Tomer

Meanwhile, the right side of the screen features several touch-based buttons for in-game actions such as aiming, bringing out the famous twin pistols, dropping a bomb, or using the grappling hook. The controls are precise, despite running on a device with a small screen with inputs for both navigation and shooting. While there is a bit of a learning curve, it only takes a short while before your Croft is throwing spears, performing wall runs, exploring perilous environments without much hiccup.

The game also includes support for a keyboard or a controller, opening up more avenues to enjoy Lara Croft's adventures.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light: Gameplay

While the story in Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light may not have the depth of Indiana Jones or the Nathan Drake adventures, the gameplay is where it truly shines. It is fluid, precise, fantastic, and most importantly, fun. There are 14 levels from the base game along with three DLC packs in total, and the basic objective in all of them is simple: discover hidden collectibles, beat score challenges for each level, and unlock extra weapons and artifacts which boost the player stats. Completing all of the above is always a satisfying experience as the next level unlocks.

Boss battles in Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (iOS) provide a tricky challenge

Photo Credit: Feral Interactive/ Screenshot - Shaurya Tomer

The game provides players with an option to go on the journey alone (solo) or take along a friend (co-op). In the latter, you play as Croft while your friend takes up the mantle of Totec. Although the game isn't as difficult as to require a co-op companion to watch your back, the experience in co-op becomes more fun as the number of enemies increases.

The game's isometric view provides the player with a top-down view of all the action although some of it is seldom blocked by gateways or archways. This also causes confusion sometimes if you're battling several enemies on the screen. However, its levels are well-designed with hidden pathways, challenging environments, and hordes of skeletal warriors. And the puzzles you solve as Croft aren't straightforward at all. They require players to scour the environment and pick their brains, although it all gets a little repetitive as you navigate through the 14 levels of the base game and then the DLCs. There are optional puzzles too, which earn players bonus rewards.

Throughout the game, players must utilise various weapons, artifacts, and relics to survive. Some of them, such as the Scepter of Huitzilopochtli or the Knife of Itzli, provide health regeneration and weapon-based advantages. Some artefacts, on the other hand, come with trade-offs, too.

While the game's graphics are dated and aren't going to win any awards, it's addictive gameplay is what really sells it. On the iPhone 15 Pro, there are three modes to choose from: Graphics, Performance, and Battery Saver, with each having their respective benefits and trade-offs. The haptics, however, remain excellent as ever across modes. The phone does tend to heat up after playing a while, so you'd be better off using a controller if you're planning to play at home for extended sessions.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light: Verdict

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light's iOS port is a near-perfect mobile adaptation of the classic action-adventure game from 2010. While issues with the camera angle are present, the intuitive touch screen controls, complex puzzle-solving, and fluid gameplay mechanics make it an enjoyable experience, especially on the go. And although the graphics feel dated, the game's well-designed levels and boss battles help maintain the fun factor. So, if you missed playing the game first (or the second time) around, then Feral Interactive's latest port is a great opportunity to embark on Lara Croft's classic quest once again.