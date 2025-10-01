Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 in underway, for your last-minute shopping ahead of Dussehra and Diwali. The ongoing sale lets you buy smartphones with up to 80 percent discounts, from top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple. Both new models and previous-generation flagships are now available and you can upgrade for various reasons: better performance, camera quality, battery life, or a brighter display. These handsets are available at compelling prices during the Great Indian Festival sale. SBI credit cardholders can get an additional discount, while all shoppers can benefit from exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay offers.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the best time to upgrade your phone if you're looking for a festive-season deal. Apple's iPhone 15 is currently offered for Rs. 47,499, down from its listed price of Rs. 69,900.

Similarly, the midrange Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is listed for Rs. 40,999, a significant drop from the Rs. 52,999 price tag on Amazon. In addition to price cuts on various smartphones, you can also use your SBI credit and debit cards for an additional 10 percent instant discount on purchases.

Payments made through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will let you take advantage of an additional discount. You can also avail of coupon based discounts and Amazon Pay offers. Buyers can also opt for exchange offers to further cut the costs of your purchases.

Here are the top deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. We've also published a list of the best deals on double-door refrigerators, air conditioners and robotic vacuum cleaners. There are discounts on soundbars and smartphones under Rs. 30,000.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.