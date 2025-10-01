Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 During the Great Indian Festival Sale

iPhone 15 is listed for Rs. 47,499 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 69,900.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 October 2025 19:06 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 During the Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Shoppers can benefit from exchange deals and no-cost EMI options

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started last week
  • SBI credit card users can avail 10 percent additional discount
  • Shoppers can also use the no-cost EMI options
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 in underway, for your last-minute shopping ahead of Dussehra and Diwali. The ongoing sale lets you buy smartphones with up to 80 percent discounts, from top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple. Both new models and previous-generation flagships are now available and you can upgrade for various reasons: better performance, camera quality, battery life, or a brighter display. These handsets are available at compelling prices during the Great Indian Festival sale. SBI credit cardholders can get an additional discount, while all shoppers can benefit from exchange deals, no-cost EMI options, and Amazon Pay offers.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the best time to upgrade your phone if you're looking for a festive-season deal. Apple's iPhone 15 is currently offered for Rs. 47,499, down from its listed price of Rs. 69,900.

Similarly, the midrange Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is listed for Rs. 40,999, a significant drop from the Rs. 52,999 price tag on Amazon. In addition to price cuts on various smartphones, you can also use your SBI credit and debit cards for an additional 10 percent instant discount on purchases.

Payments made through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will let you take advantage of an additional discount. You can also avail of coupon based discounts and Amazon Pay offers. Buyers can also opt for exchange offers to further cut the costs of your purchases. 

Here are the top deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. We've also published a list of the best deals on double-door refrigeratorsair conditioners and robotic vacuum cleaners. There are discounts on soundbars and smartphones under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 47,499 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 33,998 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Rs. 52,999 Rs. 40,999 Buy Now
Realme GT 7 Rs. 48,999 Rs. 39,998 Buy Now
Vivo V50e 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build
  • Excellent display
  • IP69 rating
  • Decent performance
  • Battery backup sets a new benchmark
  • Good pricing
  • Bad
  • It doesn't feel premium
  • Average ultra-wide camera performance
  • Low-light videos and selfies could have been better
Read detailed Realme GT 7 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400e
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Vivo V50e

Vivo V50e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design with unique rear panel
  • Quad-curved display offers immersive viewing experience
  • Really good battery life
  • IP69 rating
  • Main rear camera captures good photos
  • Bad
  • Not much of an upgrade over the Vivo V40e
  • Glossy material is a fingerprint magnet
Read detailed Vivo V50e review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
