Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on Double-Door Refrigerators From Brands Like Samsung, Haier and LG

LG, Samsung, IFB, and Panasonic are offering up to 65 percent off on their refrigerators.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 18:07 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Offers on Double-Door Refrigerators From Brands Like Samsung, Haier and LG

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 began on September 23

Highlights
  • Shoppers with SBI Cards can avail up to 10 percent savings on payments
  • Many products are listed with no-cost EMI offers
  • Shoppers can avail coupons and exchange deals
With Dussehra and Diwali fast approaching, it's the perfect time to fill your home with essential appliances. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, is currently live in India and offers deals on a wide selection of refrigerators across various price segments. Whether you're looking for a single-door model for a compact space or a large-capacity double-door or side-by-side refrigerator for your family, there are plenty of options to choose from. Besides the general price cut, shoppers can avail bank-based discounts and exchange offers to sweeten their purchases. 

Top brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Panasonic are offering up to 65 percent off on their best-selling and latest refrigerators in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Haier is selling its 596L double-door refrigerator for Rs. 46,240, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,01,990. LG has listed its 272L 3 Star model for a discounted price of Rs. 24,240, significantly down from the original price of Rs. 42,899.

In addition to these direct discounts, buyers can avail extra savings through SBI card offers, coupon-based discounts, and exchange deals. Customers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options. There are Amazon Pay based discounts as well.

Here are the top deals on double-door refrigerators from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Buyers are advised to check prices on other e-commerce websites before purchasing to find the best value. We've also published a list of the best deals on air conditioners and laptops under Rs. 60,000 earlier today. You can check the top offers on soundbars and smartphones under Rs. 30,000 here. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Haier 596L 3 Star (HES-690SS) Rs. 1,01,990 Rs. 46,240 Buy Now
LG 272L 3 Star  (GL-S312SPZX) Rs. 42,899 Rs. 24,240 Buy Now
Samsung 550L  (RF57A5032S9/TL) Rs. 87,990 Rs. 55,240 Buy Now
Panasonic 450L 2 Star (NR-BK465BQKN) Rs. 88,690 Rs. 55,860 Buy Now
LG 380L 3 Star  (GL-S412SPZX) Rs. 57,599 Rs. 42,990 Buy Now
Samsung 419L (RT45DG6A4DB1HL) Rs. 71,990 Rs. 48,490 Buy Now
LG 655L  (GL-B257HWBY) Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 58,240 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers, Amazon
Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments

