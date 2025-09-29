With Dussehra and Diwali fast approaching, it's the perfect time to fill your home with essential appliances. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, is currently live in India and offers deals on a wide selection of refrigerators across various price segments. Whether you're looking for a single-door model for a compact space or a large-capacity double-door or side-by-side refrigerator for your family, there are plenty of options to choose from. Besides the general price cut, shoppers can avail bank-based discounts and exchange offers to sweeten their purchases.

Top brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Panasonic are offering up to 65 percent off on their best-selling and latest refrigerators in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Haier is selling its 596L double-door refrigerator for Rs. 46,240, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,01,990. LG has listed its 272L 3 Star model for a discounted price of Rs. 24,240, significantly down from the original price of Rs. 42,899.

In addition to these direct discounts, buyers can avail extra savings through SBI card offers, coupon-based discounts, and exchange deals. Customers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options. There are Amazon Pay based discounts as well.

Here are the top deals on double-door refrigerators from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Buyers are advised to check prices on other e-commerce websites before purchasing to find the best value. We've also published a list of the best deals on air conditioners and laptops under Rs. 60,000 earlier today. You can check the top offers on soundbars and smartphones under Rs. 30,000 here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Refrigerators

