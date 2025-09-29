Technology News
Amazon Sale: Top Deals on 1.5 Ton Air Conditioners from Daikin, Panasonic, Lloyd, and More

Amazon offers no-cost EMI on select payment options, allowing customers to purchase the product without paying the full price upfront.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 September 2025 12:01 IST
Photo Credit: LG

Buyers can get the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC with a discount on Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon offers lucrative deals on air conditioners from top brands
  • The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC is priced at Rs. 27,700 in the sale
  • SBI card users can avail of a 10 percent instant discount
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has entered its second week in India. It offers lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and other electronics. As summer winds down, it can be a great opportunity to grab end-of-season deals on air conditioners (ACs) from popular brands such as Daikin, Lloyd, Panasonic, and more. There are ample options available in the market when it comes to ACs, but choosing the right unit for your home can be a hassle with various factors coming into play.

However, a 1.5 Ton AC often proves to be a safe bet for most homes, considering its affordable price, budget, and the available space for installation. Fortunately, there are several deals on 1.5 Ton ACs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. For example, the Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC has a list price of Rs. 37,490, but can be purchased at a lower rate of Rs. 27,700 during the sale.

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on 1.5 Ton Air Conditioners

Eligible customers can avail of additional benefits such as exchange deals and bank offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. SBI Debit and Credit Card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount to purchase an item at a lower effective price during the ongoing Amazon sale. This offer is also valid on Credit Card EMI transactions. Furthermore, no-cost EMI is available on certain payment options, allowing customers to purchase the product without paying its full price upfront.

In case you're also shopping for other home appliances apart from ACs, you can also have a look at the best deals on top-loading washing machines and offers on Samsung refrigerators

Do note that the offers are subject to terms and conditions. The effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of all of the additional benefits.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 37,490 Rs. 28,990 Buy Here
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 44,990 Rs. 34,740 Buy Here
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 34,490 Rs. 26,240 Buy Here
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 35,990 Rs. 28,190 Buy Here
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 45,490 Rs. 37,740 Buy Here
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 37,490 Rs. 27,700 Buy Here
LG 1.5 3 Star Rs. 35,990 Rs. 29,940 Buy Here

 

