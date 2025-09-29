The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has entered its second week in India. It offers lucrative discounts on a wide range of products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and other electronics. As summer winds down, it can be a great opportunity to grab end-of-season deals on air conditioners (ACs) from popular brands such as Daikin, Lloyd, Panasonic, and more. There are ample options available in the market when it comes to ACs, but choosing the right unit for your home can be a hassle with various factors coming into play.

However, a 1.5 Ton AC often proves to be a safe bet for most homes, considering its affordable price, budget, and the available space for installation. Fortunately, there are several deals on 1.5 Ton ACs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. For example, the Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC has a list price of Rs. 37,490, but can be purchased at a lower rate of Rs. 27,700 during the sale.

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on 1.5 Ton Air Conditioners

Eligible customers can avail of additional benefits such as exchange deals and bank offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. SBI Debit and Credit Card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount to purchase an item at a lower effective price during the ongoing Amazon sale. This offer is also valid on Credit Card EMI transactions. Furthermore, no-cost EMI is available on certain payment options, allowing customers to purchase the product without paying its full price upfront.

In case you're also shopping for other home appliances apart from ACs, you can also have a look at the best deals on top-loading washing machines and offers on Samsung refrigerators.

Do note that the offers are subject to terms and conditions. The effective sale prices listed below are inclusive of all of the additional benefits.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.