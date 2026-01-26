How to Schedule Messages on Google Chat: A Step-by-Step Guide

You can choose a specific send time up to 120 days in advance, which is useful when working across time zones or avoiding late-night messages.
Photo Credit: Google
Google rolled out the scheduled messages feature in Google Chat in December 2025, giving you a built-in way to send messages at a later time or date. You can choose a specific send time up to 120 days in advance, which is useful when working across time zones or avoiding late-night messages. Once a message is scheduled, Google Chat shows a banner above the compose box and adds a Drafts shortcut, where you can edit, reschedule, or cancel messages before they are sent.
If you use Google Chat for work or group conversations, this feature can make communication easier. Whether you are following up on tasks, sending reminders during office hours, or planning messages for a busy day, scheduling helps you stay organised. In this copy, we will walk you through how to schedule messages on Google Chat step by step, so you can send the right message at the right time.
Once you schedule a message, Google Chat shows a banner above the compose box with the scheduled send time. You can tap or click this banner to view the message and edit, reschedule, send, or cancel it. On desktop, Google Chat also adds a Drafts shortcut in the left sidebar, where you can manage all scheduled messages from one place.
1. Can I edit or cancel a scheduled message in Google Chat?
Yes, you can edit, reschedule, send, or cancel a scheduled message before it is delivered. Google Chat shows a banner above the compose box for scheduled messages, and on desktop, you can also use the Drafts shortcut to manage all pending messages.
2. How far in advance can I schedule a message on Google Chat?
Google Chat lets you schedule messages up to 120 days in advance, making it useful for planning reminders, follow-ups, or messages across different time zones.
3. Is the scheduled messages feature available on both desktop and mobile?
You can schedule messages on both the desktop and mobile versions of Google Chat. The steps are slightly different, but the feature works the same way on both platforms.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.
Advertisement
Advertisement