Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 started in India on August 6 with the e-commerce offering a wide range of products at discounted prices over their usual rates. Customers can avail of additional benefits like coupons and bank offers to get further discounts. We have previously compiled lists on the best deals on large appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators and personal gadgets like laptops, earphones, mobiles, and mobile accessories. Now we bring to you a list of some of the top deals Amazon is offering on cameras.

Readers should note that the effective sale prices listed below include additional benefit discounts like bank offers and other specific coupons. SBI customers using credit cards or EMI options are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount during the sale. Customers paying via Amazon Pay UPI can qualify for certain cashback offers. Moreover, people can also avail of no-cost EMI options for easier financing or opt for an exchange offer. All the additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions.

The cameras listed here range from mirrorless to action cameras including DSLRs. You can buy a full-frame mirrorless camera like the Sony 7M4K, priced at Rs. 2,62,490, at Rs. 2,14,490 during the sale. The Nikon D7500, which is usually marked at Rs. 94,950, can be purchased at the lowest possible price of Rs. 83,990. A popular action camera like the GoPro Hero 12 Black, which launched at Rs. 45,000, is available for as low as Rs. 34,990 during the ongoing sale.

Best Camera Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

