Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Cameras

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 started in India on August 6.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 August 2024 14:49 IST
Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupons

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival is currently live for all users in India
  • A wide range of electronic items are being offered at discounted rates
  • SBI Credit Card holders are eligible for some additional offers
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 started in India on August 6 with the e-commerce offering a wide range of products at discounted prices over their usual rates. Customers can avail of additional benefits like coupons and bank offers to get further discounts. We have previously compiled lists on the best deals on large appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators and personal gadgets like laptops, earphones, mobiles, and mobile accessories. Now we bring to you a list of some of the top deals Amazon is offering on cameras.

Readers should note that the effective sale prices listed below include additional benefit discounts like bank offers and other specific coupons. SBI customers using credit cards or EMI options are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount during the sale. Customers paying via Amazon Pay UPI can qualify for certain cashback offers. Moreover, people can also avail of no-cost EMI options for easier financing or opt for an exchange offer. All the additional benefits are subject to terms and conditions.

The cameras listed here range from mirrorless to action cameras including DSLRs. You can buy a full-frame mirrorless camera like the Sony 7M4K, priced at Rs. 2,62,490, at Rs. 2,14,490 during the sale. The Nikon D7500, which is usually marked at Rs. 94,950, can be purchased at the lowest possible price of Rs. 83,990. A popular action camera like the GoPro Hero 12 Black, which launched at Rs. 45,000, is available for as low as Rs. 34,990 during the ongoing sale.

Best Camera Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Sony Alpha ILCE-7M4K Rs. 2,62,490 Rs. 2,14,490
Fujifilm X-T5 Rs. 2,19,999 Rs. 2,01,999
Fujifilm X100VI Rs. 1,79,999 Rs. 1,70,999
Fujifilm X-S20 Rs. 1,47,999 Rs. 1,37,998
Nikon D7500 Rs. 94,950 Rs. 83,990
Sony Alpha ILCE-6100Y (16-50 mm & 55-210 mm Zoom Lenses) Rs. 89,990 Rs. 71,990
Panasonic LUMIX G7 Rs. 54,990 Rs. 37,000
Insta360 X3 Action Camera Rs. 49,999 Rs. 35,490
Canon EOS 3000D Rs. 35,995 Rs. 33,890
GoPro HERO12 Black Rs. 45,000 Rs. 34,990
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
