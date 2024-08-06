Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Realme Phones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale has kicked off for all users. The Independence Day special sale will conclude on August 11. The discount sale provides hundreds of deals across all major product categories including smartphones, wearables, home appliances, tablets, laptops, TVs, and other electronic items. The sale comes with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products. Amazon has also partnered with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases using SBI cards and EMI transactions.

Smartphones from brands including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola are listed with price cuts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Realme is selling its Narzo series phones with a starting price tag of Rs. 6,999. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is listed for Rs. 16,249, down from the original price of Rs. 29,999. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo N63 can be purchased for Rs, 7,999, instead of Rs. 8,499. Further, there is a coupon-based discount of Rs. 500.

Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount to SBI credit card users during the Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale. You can avail of no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts as well. Further, there are coupon-based discounts on select models.

Here we've listed some of the best deals on Realme smartphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale. Buyers can compare prices and deals with Flipkart's ongoing Flash sale before placing the order.





Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.