Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Realme Phones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will end on August 11.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2024 12:41 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Realme Phones

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo N65 5G's 8GB RAM +128GB storage version is listed for Rs. 11,999

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale is live for Prime members
  • Here is a list of the best deals that you can grab on Realme phones
  • The sale comes with no-cost EMI options
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale has kicked off for all users. The Independence Day special sale will conclude on August 11. The discount sale provides hundreds of deals across all major product categories including smartphones, wearables, home appliances,  tablets, laptops, TVs, and other electronic items. The sale comes with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products. Amazon has also partnered with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases using SBI cards and EMI transactions.

Smartphones from brands including AppleSamsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola are listed with price cuts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Realme is selling its Narzo series phones with a starting price tag of Rs. 6,999. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is listed for Rs. 16,249, down from the original price of Rs. 29,999. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo N63 can be purchased for Rs, 7,999, instead of Rs. 8,499. Further, there is a coupon-based discount of Rs. 500. 

Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount to SBI credit card users during the Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale. You can avail of no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts as well. Further, there are coupon-based discounts on select models. 

Here we've listed some of the best deals on Realme smartphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale. Buyers can compare prices and deals with Flipkart's ongoing Flash sale before placing the order.

Product Deal Price MRP
Realme Narzo N61 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 8,999
Realme GT 6T 5G  Rs. 25,999 Rs. 33,999
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Rs. 16,249 Rs. 26,999
Realme Narzo 70X 5G Rs. 11,749 Rs. 12,999
Realme Narzo N65 5G 8GB RAM +128GB storage Rs. 11,999 Rs. 13,499
Realme Narzo N63 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 8,499
Realme Narzo N55 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 14,999
Realme Narzo 50A Rs. 10,850 Rs. 12,999


Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Galaxy AI Features to Reportedly Arrive on Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 Models
iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 for iPhone Rolls Out With Photos App Enhancements and Other Features

