Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners

Amazon Great Freedom Sale will conclude on August 11.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2024 17:01 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners

Photo Credit: Voltas

Home appliances and other items can be purchased at reduced rates during Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale went live for all users at noon
  • ACs from Voltas, Daikin and more can be purchased at big discounts
  • Buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers on appliances
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale kicked off at midnight for Prime users and is now accessible to all. It brings big discounts on a vast range of appliances, ranging from gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables, to home appliances such as air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. The sale will continue through August 11, giving prospective buyers ample time to identify the products they wish to purchase and grab them at low prices. We recently curated a list of the top deals on washing machines during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Now, we bring you the best deals on air conditioners from leading brands in India such as Daikin, Carrier, Voltas and more.

During the Amazon sale, buyers can not only take advantage of massive discounts but also bank offers. Those who opt for EMI transactions or make payments via SBI Credit cards can avail of up to 10 percent instant discounts up to Rs. 3,000. Additionally, the e-commerce platform is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,500. Exchange deals are particularly useful as they not only help you get a discount on the appliance you're looking to purchase but also enable you to get rid of old and non-working appliances gathering dust at home, reducing the e-waste.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners

If you've been eyeing an air conditioner for some time, then there's a standout deal live on the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC. This home appliance usually retails for Rs. 67,790 but can be purchased for Rs. 34,990 during the Amazon Sale, translating into a 48 percent discount. Similar discounts can be availed on other air conditioners too.

Here we've listed some of the best deals on air conditioners during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Product MRP Deal Price
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,790 Rs. 34,990
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,200 Rs. 45,490
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star ice Clean Inverter Split AC Rs. 63,100 Rs. 37,490
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star 5-In-1 Convertible Inverter Split AC Rs. 60,990 Rs. 40,990
Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Rs. 48,100 Rs. 32,990
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 75,990 Rs. 40,990
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: All Deals on iQOO Phones Listed Here
Binance Served Notice for Rs. 772 Crore in GST Charges by DGGI in India

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. Realme GT 6T Review
  3. Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R, More in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
  4. Huawei Nova Flip With 6.94-Inch Foldable Display, Dual Cameras Launched
  5. Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: These Redmi Phones Get Discounts
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Served Notice for Rs. 772 Crore in GST Charges by DGGI in India
  2. Star Wars Outlaws Confirmed to Get 2 Story-Focussed Expansions as Ubisoft Reveals Post-Launch Plans
  3. India Has No Proposal to Regulate Sale, Purchase of Crypto Anytime Soon: MoS Finance
  4. Google Has an Illegal Monopoly on Search, US Judge Finds
  5. God of War Developer Santa Monica Studio is Reportedly Working on a New IP
  6. Gemini AI Will Reportedly Be Integrated With Google Assistant Supported Earbuds
  7. iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 for iPhone Rolls Out With Photos App Enhancements and Other Features
  8. Galaxy AI Features to Reportedly Arrive on Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 Models
  9. Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Hints At Its Availability in 2 Sizes With Slimmer Bezels
  10. Huawei Nova Flip With 6.94-Inch Foldable Inner Display, 4,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »