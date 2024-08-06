Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale kicked off at midnight for Prime users and is now accessible to all. It brings big discounts on a vast range of appliances, ranging from gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables, to home appliances such as air conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators. The sale will continue through August 11, giving prospective buyers ample time to identify the products they wish to purchase and grab them at low prices. We recently curated a list of the top deals on washing machines during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Now, we bring you the best deals on air conditioners from leading brands in India such as Daikin, Carrier, Voltas and more.

During the Amazon sale, buyers can not only take advantage of massive discounts but also bank offers. Those who opt for EMI transactions or make payments via SBI Credit cards can avail of up to 10 percent instant discounts up to Rs. 3,000. Additionally, the e-commerce platform is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,500. Exchange deals are particularly useful as they not only help you get a discount on the appliance you're looking to purchase but also enable you to get rid of old and non-working appliances gathering dust at home, reducing the e-waste.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Air Conditioners

If you've been eyeing an air conditioner for some time, then there's a standout deal live on the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC. This home appliance usually retails for Rs. 67,790 but can be purchased for Rs. 34,990 during the Amazon Sale, translating into a 48 percent discount. Similar discounts can be availed on other air conditioners too.

Here we've listed some of the best deals on air conditioners during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

