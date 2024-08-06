Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Kitchen Appliances

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale offers discounts on chimneys, food processors, induction cooktops, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2024 17:40 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale will end at midnight on August 11

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival started at noon on August 6
  • The sale coincides with the Flipkart Flagship Sale
  • The sale offers discounts on a wide range of electronic items
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is currently underway. The major annual sale by the e-commerce giant offers a wide variety of discounts and deals on products across a large number of categories such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TV, and more. The sale started at midnight of August 6 for Prime members and opened for all users at noon. It will conclude at midnight on August 11. Buyers can also explore offers on kitchen appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Notably, the sale also offers bank offers besides the direct discount. Consumers can get a 10 percent instant discount upon using SBI bank credit cards. SBI account holders can also avail of the same discount on opting for an equated monthly installment (EMI) transaction. Further, cashback offers are also being provided by the e-commerce giant on using Amazon Pay UPI. Additional coupon discounts and exchange offers will also be available on specific products.

During the sale, interested buyers can find discounts on various kitchen appliances. Amazon is offering deals on chimneys, food processors, induction cooktops, electric choppers, microwave ovens, and more. Here we have listed the best deals on kitchen appliances for easy reference. We have also covered the best deals on popular smartphones, deals on Realme phones, and discounts on iPhone.

Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale:

Product Name Launch Price Sale Price
Faber Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney Rs. 29,990 Rs. 11,990
Inalsa Food Processor Rs. 7,595 Rs. 4,457
Borosil Chef Delite Electric Chopper Rs. 1,990 Rs. 1,549
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven Rs. 8,790 Rs. 6,490
Philips Air Fryer NA120/00 Rs. 5,995 Rs. 4,799
Morphy Richards Europa Drip Espresso Coffee Machine Rs. 3,095 Rs. 1,499
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
