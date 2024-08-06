Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is currently underway. The major annual sale by the e-commerce giant offers a wide variety of discounts and deals on products across a large number of categories such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TV, and more. The sale started at midnight of August 6 for Prime members and opened for all users at noon. It will conclude at midnight on August 11. Buyers can also explore offers on kitchen appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Notably, the sale also offers bank offers besides the direct discount. Consumers can get a 10 percent instant discount upon using SBI bank credit cards. SBI account holders can also avail of the same discount on opting for an equated monthly installment (EMI) transaction. Further, cashback offers are also being provided by the e-commerce giant on using Amazon Pay UPI. Additional coupon discounts and exchange offers will also be available on specific products.

During the sale, interested buyers can find discounts on various kitchen appliances. Amazon is offering deals on chimneys, food processors, induction cooktops, electric choppers, microwave ovens, and more. Here we have listed the best deals on kitchen appliances for easy reference. We have also covered the best deals on popular smartphones, deals on Realme phones, and discounts on iPhone.

Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale:

