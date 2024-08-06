Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale opened for all users at noon on August 6. The e-commerce giant hosts the sale on the occasion of the Indian Independence Day celebrations every year. The sale offers a wide range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, earphones, and more with great discounts. Those looking to purchase home appliances such as refrigerators are also in luck as deals can be found on devices from brands such as Samsung, LG, Haier, and more.

During the sale, Amazon offers direct discounts on a large number of products across categories. However, there are additional offers that consumers can take advantage of. Amazon users can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on using SBI bank credit cards or EMI transactions. Further, by using Amazon Pay UPI, buyers can get a cashback of Rs. 50 on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 750. Apart from this, there are exchange offers as well as coupon discounts for specific products.

The sale offers multiple discounted refrigerators across a wide variety of specifications. Consumers can opt for single-door or double-door devices with varying capacities and energy efficiency ratings. Here, we will take a look at the best refrigerator deals buyers can go for. Additionally, the best deals on iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21 FE can be found here. Top deals on Realme smartphones can also be checked here.

Best Refrigerator Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.