Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will continue till August 11.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2024 15:31 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators

Photo Credit: Samsung

A wide range of electronic items are being offered at discounted rates during the sale

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale went live at noon today
  • Refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Haier, and more are on sale
  • Consumers can also avail of additional bank offers
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale opened for all users at noon on August 6. The e-commerce giant hosts the sale on the occasion of the Indian Independence Day celebrations every year. The sale offers a wide range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, earphones, and more with great discounts. Those looking to purchase home appliances such as refrigerators are also in luck as deals can be found on devices from brands such as Samsung, LG, Haier, and more.

During the sale, Amazon offers direct discounts on a large number of products across categories. However, there are additional offers that consumers can take advantage of. Amazon users can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on using SBI bank credit cards or EMI transactions. Further, by using Amazon Pay UPI, buyers can get a cashback of Rs. 50 on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 750. Apart from this, there are exchange offers as well as coupon discounts for specific products.

The sale offers multiple discounted refrigerators across a wide variety of specifications. Consumers can opt for single-door or double-door devices with varying capacities and energy efficiency ratings. Here, we will take a look at the best refrigerator deals buyers can go for. Additionally, the best deals on iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21 FE can be found here. Top deals on Realme smartphones can also be checked here.

Best Refrigerator Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Product Name Launch Price Sale Price
Samsung 653 L Rs. 1,13,000 Rs. 79,990
LG 655 L Rs. 1,10,399 Rs. 72,990
Haier 596L Rs. 1,01,990 Rs. 59,990
LG 322 L Rs. 47,199 Rs. 37,490
Whirlpool 184 L Rs. 15,400 Rs. 11,990
Godrej 183 L Rs. 21,590 Rs. 13,990
Samsung 653 L Direct Cool Side by Side 3 Star Refrigerator (RS76CB811312HL)

Samsung 653 L Direct Cool Side by Side 3 Star Refrigerator (RS76CB811312HL)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Side by Side Refrigerator
Capacity 653 L
Compressor Type Digital Inverter Compressor
Defrosting Type Direct Cool
Door Type Side by Side
LG 655 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (GL B257EPZX)

LG 655 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (GL B257EPZX)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Side by Side Refrigerator
Capacity 655 L
Compressor Type Smart Inverter Compressor
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Side by Side
Haier 596 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HRS-682SWDU1)

Haier 596 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HRS-682SWDU1)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Side by Side Refrigerator
Compressor Type Inverter Compressor
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door
LG 322 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator (GL S342SDSX)

LG 322 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator (GL S342SDSX)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 322 L
Compressor Type Smart Inverter Compressor
Power Consumption 90 W
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door
Whirlpool 184 L Direct Cool Single Door 3 Star Refrigerator (205 IMPC PRM 3S)

Whirlpool 184 L Direct Cool Single Door 3 Star Refrigerator (205 IMPC PRM 3S)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Mount
Capacity 184 L
Compressor Type Normal Compressor
Power Consumption 170 W
Defrosting Type Direct Cool
Door Type Single Door
Godrej 183 L Direct Cool Single Door 2 Star Refrigerator (RD R 190B)

Godrej 183 L Direct Cool Single Door 2 Star Refrigerator (RD R 190B)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Mount
Capacity 183 L
Compressor Type Fixed Speed Compressor
Defrosting Type Direct Cool
Door Type Single Door
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

