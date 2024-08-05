Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Starts Tonight: Best Deals on Laptops Revealed

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale starts at 12pm IST on August 6 for all users in India.

Updated: 5 August 2024 17:02 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Starts Tonight: Best Deals on Laptops Revealed

Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupons over the discounted prices

Highlights
  • Amazon's sale is offering a wide range of products at discounted rates
  • Amazon Prime users can access the sale from August 6 midnight
  • SBI Credit Card holders are eligible for an instant 10 percent discount
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 will begin for all Prime users in India today. The sale with big discounts on a variety of products will be live for Amazon Prime users from August 6 at 12am IST or midnight. It will be available to all other users in the country from 12pm IST or noon on the same day. Ahead of the upcoming sale, where the e-commerce site is offering a wide range of items at heavily discounted rates, some of the best deals on laptops have now been revealed.

Customers should note that effective sale prices listed below include bank offers and coupon discounts. These are additional benefits they can avail of, over and above the already discounted sale prices. For instance, people paying via SBI credit cards or SBI EMI transactions are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. If buyers choose to exchange an old laptop while buying a new one, the exchange value of the old device will help lower the price of the new one. Details of these offers, subject to terms and conditions, are provided on the respective Amazon product pages.

Laptops from leading brands like Lenovo, Dell, HP, Asus and more are being offered at discounted rates in the upcoming sale. Before this, we compiled a list of the best smartphone deals that you can grab during the Great Freedom Festival 2024. You can check it out here.

Best Laptop Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Asus Vivobook 16 (13th Gen, Core i9; 16GB + 512GB) Rs. 1,16,990 Rs. 94,990
HP Pavillion x360 (13th Gen, Core i5; 16GB + 1TB) Rs. 92,746 Rs. 80,990
Dell Inspiron 7430 (13th Gen, Core i5; 8GB + 512GB) Rs. 1,02,317 Rs. 73,990
Acer Asprire 5 (13th Gen, Core i5; 16GB + 512GB) Rs. 77,999 Rs. 63,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (11th Gen, Core i7; 16GB + 512GB) Rs. 79,690 Rs. 61,990
Asus Vivobook 15 (12th Gen, Core i7; 16GB + 512GB) Rs. 80,990 Rs. 57,990
HP 15s (12th Gen, Core i5; 16GB + 512GB) Rs. 68,223 Rs. 54,990
Dell 14 (12th Gen, Core i5; 8GB + 512GB) Rs. 61,438 Rs. 45,990
Acer Aspire 3 (12th Gen, Core i3; 8GB + 512GB) Rs. 54,999 Rs. 35,990
Dell 15 (12th Gen, Core i3; 8GB + 512GB) Rs. 48,692 Rs. 34,990
Acer Aspire Lite (AMD Ryzen 3; 8GB + 512GB) Rs. 47,990 Rs. 28,990
Acer Aspire 3 15 (2023) Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 15 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.80 kg
Comments

Apple Watch, iPhone and Other Devices Could Have Multiple Security Vulnerabilities, Warns Cert-In
Asus ROG Ally X With 120Hz Display, Larger 80Wh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

