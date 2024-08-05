Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 will begin for all Prime users in India today. The sale with big discounts on a variety of products will be live for Amazon Prime users from August 6 at 12am IST or midnight. It will be available to all other users in the country from 12pm IST or noon on the same day. Ahead of the upcoming sale, where the e-commerce site is offering a wide range of items at heavily discounted rates, some of the best deals on laptops have now been revealed.

Customers should note that effective sale prices listed below include bank offers and coupon discounts. These are additional benefits they can avail of, over and above the already discounted sale prices. For instance, people paying via SBI credit cards or SBI EMI transactions are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. If buyers choose to exchange an old laptop while buying a new one, the exchange value of the old device will help lower the price of the new one. Details of these offers, subject to terms and conditions, are provided on the respective Amazon product pages.

Laptops from leading brands like Lenovo, Dell, HP, Asus and more are being offered at discounted rates in the upcoming sale. Before this, we compiled a list of the best smartphone deals that you can grab during the Great Freedom Festival 2024. You can check it out here.

Best Laptop Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.