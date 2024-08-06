Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live for users in India. It introduces discounts on a wide range of electronics, ranging from smartphones, tablets wearable gadgets and laptops to everyday home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. Amazon kicked off the sale at midnight and it will conclude on August 11, giving buyers ample time to make the right choices. These items will be available at considerably lower rates than their MRPs during the ongoing sale. In addition to discounts, prospective buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products. Furthermore, Amazon has announced an instant discount of up to 10 percent on transactions made via SBI cards and EMI.

After previously listing the the top deals on iPhone 13 and other smartphones, we now bring you the best deals on washing machines. If you've been eyeing home appliances for some time, then the sale brings exciting offers on a range of washing machines from top brands including Samsung, Bosch, LG and IFB. One of the highlights of the sale is a deal on the Samsung 8kg Front Load Washing Machine with AI Control which comes loaded with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. While this home appliance usually retails for Rs. 55,900, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale has reduced its price to Rs. 35,990, translating into a 36 percent discount. There are also coupon-based discounts live on select washing machine models.

Here we've listed some of the best deals on washing machines during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.