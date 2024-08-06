Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Washing Machines

Amazon Great Freedom Sale brings discounts, bank benefits and other offers on a wide range of home appliances.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2024 15:02 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Washing Machines

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live with deals on a vast range of products

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is now live for all users
  • A wide range of products can be purchased at low prices
  • Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers and coupon discounts
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live for users in India. It introduces discounts on a wide range of electronics, ranging from smartphones, tablets wearable gadgets and laptops to everyday home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. Amazon kicked off the sale at midnight and it will conclude on August 11, giving buyers ample time to make the right choices. These items will be available at considerably lower rates than their MRPs during the ongoing sale. In addition to discounts, prospective buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products. Furthermore, Amazon has announced an instant discount of up to 10 percent on transactions made via SBI cards and EMI.

After previously listing the the top deals on iPhone 13 and other smartphones, we now bring you the best deals on washing machines. If you've been eyeing home appliances for some time, then the sale brings exciting offers on a range of washing machines from top brands including Samsung, Bosch, LG and IFB. One of the highlights of the sale is a deal on the Samsung 8kg Front Load Washing Machine with AI Control which comes loaded with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. While this home appliance usually retails for Rs. 55,900, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale has reduced its price to Rs. 35,990, translating into a 36 percent discount. There are also coupon-based discounts live on select washing machine models.

Here we've listed some of the best deals on washing machines during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.

Product MRP Deal Price
Samsung 8.0kg Front Load Washing Machine with AI Control Rs. 55,900 Rs. 35,990
IFB 6kg AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 29,990 Rs. 22,990
Panasonic 7kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine Rs. 22,900 Rs. 17,240
Bosch 7kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Rs. 49,990 Rs. 31,900
Whirlpool 7.5kg Royal Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 21,500 Rs. 15,990
Samsung 6.5kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine Rs. 12,500 Rs. 9,690
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 sale, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: All Deals on OnePlus Phones Listed Here
India Has No Proposal to Regulate Sale, Purchase of Crypto Anytime Soon: MoS Finance

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Washing Machines
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R, More in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
  3. Realme GT 6T Review
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Live Updates: Best Offers
  5. Apple Could Bump Up the Battery Capacities of iPhone 16 Pro Models
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Realme Phones
  7. Top Deals on Samsung Phones During Amazon Great FreedomÂ FestivalÂ 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Served Notice for Rs. 772 Crore in GST Charges by DGGI in India
  2. Star Wars Outlaws Confirmed to Get 2 Story-Focussed Expansions as Ubisoft Reveals Post-Launch Plans
  3. India Has No Proposal to Regulate Sale, Purchase of Crypto Anytime Soon: MoS Finance
  4. Google Has an Illegal Monopoly on Search, US Judge Finds
  5. God of War Developer Santa Monica Studio is Reportedly Working on a New IP
  6. Gemini AI Will Reportedly Be Integrated With Google Assistant Supported Earbuds
  7. iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 for iPhone Rolls Out With Photos App Enhancements and Other Features
  8. Galaxy AI Features to Reportedly Arrive on Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 Models
  9. Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Hints At Its Availability in 2 Sizes With Slimmer Bezels
  10. Huawei Nova Flip With 6.94-Inch Foldable Inner Display, 4,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »