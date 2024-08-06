Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: All Deals on Samsung Phones Listed Here

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 coincides with the Flipkart Flagship Sale.

Updated: 6 August 2024 15:35 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: All Deals on Samsung Phones Listed Here

Amazon Pay UPI users are eligible for cashback offers

  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 started on August 6
  • The sale is offering discounts on a wide range of electronic items
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers over sale discounts
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 started for Prime users in India at midnight on August 6 and went live for all users at noon on the same day. This sale also coincides with the Flipkart Flagship Sale. The leading e-commerce sites offer a wide range of products including fashion items, home furniture, large appliances and personal gadgets at heavily discounted rates during the ongoing sales. We have previously compiled comprehensive lists of some of the best deals Amazon is offering on smartphones and laptops. Now we have a list of the best deals on Samsung handsets you should check out.

Notably, the effective sale prices listed below include bank offers and coupon discounts. SBI credit card users and SBI account holders who choose EMI transactions at the time of purchase qualify for a 10 percent instant discount. Amazon Pay UPI users can take advantage of cashback offers on some purchases. Select products also feature exchange offers, which can further reduce the price of already discounted items. Additional coupon discounts, alongside the aforementioned benefits, are subject to certain terms and conditions.

Some of the best deals on Samsung smartphones that Amazon is extending during the sale are on the Galaxy S24 series handsets. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in India at Rs. 1,29,999 and can now be purchased at Rs. 1,23,999. The base Samsung Galaxy S24 was priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It can be bought at Rs. 74,999 (with offers) during the sale. Mid-range phones like the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is also available at a discounted rate now. You can get the 6GB + 128GB version of the handset at Rs. 17,999 instead of its Rs. 19,999 launch price.

We have also compiled some of the best deals you can get on OnePlus and Realme smartphones. 

Best Samsung Phone Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 1,23,999
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Rs. 79,999 Rs. 74,999
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 39,999
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 27,999
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 17,999
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
India Has No Proposal to Regulate Sale, Purchase of Crypto Anytime Soon: MoS Finance
Star Wars Outlaws Confirmed to Get 2 Story-Focussed Expansions as Ubisoft Reveals Post-Launch Plans

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: All Deals on Samsung Phones Listed Here
