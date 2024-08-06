Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 started for Prime users in India at midnight on August 6 and went live for all users at noon on the same day. This sale also coincides with the Flipkart Flagship Sale. The leading e-commerce sites offer a wide range of products including fashion items, home furniture, large appliances and personal gadgets at heavily discounted rates during the ongoing sales. We have previously compiled comprehensive lists of some of the best deals Amazon is offering on smartphones and laptops. Now we have a list of the best deals on Samsung handsets you should check out.

Notably, the effective sale prices listed below include bank offers and coupon discounts. SBI credit card users and SBI account holders who choose EMI transactions at the time of purchase qualify for a 10 percent instant discount. Amazon Pay UPI users can take advantage of cashback offers on some purchases. Select products also feature exchange offers, which can further reduce the price of already discounted items. Additional coupon discounts, alongside the aforementioned benefits, are subject to certain terms and conditions.

Some of the best deals on Samsung smartphones that Amazon is extending during the sale are on the Galaxy S24 series handsets. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched in India at Rs. 1,29,999 and can now be purchased at Rs. 1,23,999. The base Samsung Galaxy S24 was priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It can be bought at Rs. 74,999 (with offers) during the sale. Mid-range phones like the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is also available at a discounted rate now. You can get the 6GB + 128GB version of the handset at Rs. 17,999 instead of its Rs. 19,999 launch price.

Best Samsung Phone Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

