Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has finally kicked off for Amazon Prime members in India. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the e-commerce platform has introduced deals and offers on a wide range of items such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, electronics, home appliances, and more. Smartphones, in particular, are available with discounts of up to 40 percent. One of the most notable deals is live on the iPhone 13, which can be purchased for as low as Rs. 40,499, inclusive of all the offers.

However, if an affordable smartphone is on your mind, then we have curated a list of the best deals on budget smartphones under Rs. 20,000, including offerings from iQOO, Realme, OnePlus, and Samsung.

In addition to discounts, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit card transactions. Those not looking to make the full payment at the time of purchase can also leverage easy and flexible EMI options, subject to terms and conditions. A notable deal is on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, which is available for purchase for as low as Rs. 16,999, against its MRP of Rs. 20,999. The deal also bundles free OnePlus Bullet Z2 worth Rs. 1,299.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones on Under Rs. 20,000

