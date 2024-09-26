Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is available for purchase for as low as Rs. 16,999 during the Amazon sale, against its MRP of Rs. 20,999.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 September 2024 18:32 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Poco X6 Neo is one of the smartphones available at a discount during the Amazon sale

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival offers up to 40 percent off on smartphones
  • Buyers can get OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite for Rs. 16,999
  • They can take advantage of 10 percent instant discount with SBI cards
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has finally kicked off for Amazon Prime members in India. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the e-commerce platform has introduced deals and offers on a wide range of items such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, electronics, home appliances, and more. Smartphones, in particular, are available with discounts of up to 40 percent. One of the most notable deals is live on the iPhone 13, which can be purchased for as low as Rs. 40,499, inclusive of all the offers.

However, if an affordable smartphone is on your mind, then we have curated a list of the best deals on budget smartphones under Rs. 20,000, including offerings from iQOO, Realme, OnePlus, and Samsung.

In addition to discounts, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit card transactions. Those not looking to make the full payment at the time of purchase can also leverage easy and flexible EMI options, subject to terms and conditions. A notable deal is on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, which is available for purchase for as low as Rs. 16,999, against its MRP of Rs. 20,999. The deal also bundles free OnePlus Bullet Z2 worth Rs. 1,299.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Smartphones on Under Rs. 20,000

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 16,999
iQOO Z9s 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 19,998
Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 17,999
Redmi Note 13 Rs. 20,999 Rs. 14,999
Poco X6 Neo 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 11,749
Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,999
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 19,749
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Good
  • Comfortable and noise-isolating fit
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Very fast charging, excellent battery life
  • Punchy, loud, and enjoyable sound
  • Bad
  • A bit weak on features
  • High volumes quickly cause listener fatigue
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • Good
  • Great display with slim bezels
  • Value for money
  • Main camera produces good results in daylight
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs Android 13
  • Bloatware
  • Lowlight camera performance
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon, OnePlus, Samsung, POCO
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Flagship Smartphones
OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Periscope Camera, Redesigned Camera Layout

