Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale started in India on September 26 for Prime users and was live for all users the next day. In the ongoing sale, users can get a wide range of products at a discounted rate. Personal gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, earphones and more are being offered at considerably lower prices than their market rates. Previously we have told you about the top deals on home entertainment products like smart TVs and home theatre systems. Now we have put together some of the best deals you can get on budget soundbars.

Customers should note that they can get additional benefits over the discounted prices during the ongoing Amazon sale. This includes bank offers, coupon discounts as well as cashback or no-cost EMI options on select payment methods. Particularly, SBI debit and credit card users can avail of an instant 10 percent discount. All the offers and additional discounts are subject to terms and conditions. These help lower the effective price further.

The Govo GoSurround 900 200W soundbar, listed at an MRP of Rs. 17,999 is available at Rs.5,000 during the ongoing sale. It can be purchased at a lower effective price using bank and cashback offers on certain payment methods. The e-commerce site is also offering the Zebronics Juke Bar 3902 Soundbar at a lowered price of Rs. 3,798, down 72 percent from an MRP of Rs. 13,499. Customers purchasing this using Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card or SBI credit and debit cards can avail of some additional discounts. More such offers are listed below.

Best Budget Soundbar Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.