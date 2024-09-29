Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here Are Top Offers on Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and Air Conditioners

Amazon offers no-cost EMI options on certain products for buyers who do not wish to pay the full amount at the time of purchase.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2024 15:56 IST
Photo Credit: LG

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale offers discounts and other offers on home appliances

  • Amazon sale offers up to 60 percent off on ACs and other home appliances
  • Buyers can choose from multiple sizes, cooling capacity and form-factors
  • They can also avail of additional exchange and coupon discounts
Planning to upgrade your existing home appliance ahead of the upcoming festive season? The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is live in India for all users, bringing deals on smartphones, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. It brings new opportunities for buyers to upgrade their homes with exciting deals on smart home devices, smart TVs and soundbars. The sale also offers discounts, bank offers and other benefits on a wide range of air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and other home appliances.

So, suppose you have been searching for a lucrative deal on one of these appliances. In that case, the Amazon sale can be a great avenue for purchasing products from top brands such as Haier, Bosche, LG, Samsung and Voltas at considerably lower prices.

Apart from direct price cuts, buyers can also avail of additional benefits on their purchases. This includes a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI credit card and credit card EMI transactions. Meanwhile, SBI debit card users can enjoy 10 percent instant discounts of up to Rs. 15,250, inclusive of bonus offers. There are no-cost EMI options valid on certain products for buyers who do not wish to pay the full amount at the time of purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Refrigerators

During the sale, Amazon offers buyers a wide range of refrigerators depending on form factor, size and cooling capacity. They can choose from single-door, double-door, side-by-side and convertible options. Additionally, there are refrigerators of multiple sizes and cooling capacities from which to choose. Buyers can get discounts of up to 60 percent and exchange deals of up to Rs. 20,000.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung 322L 3 Star Rs. 56,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
Voltas Beko 472L Rs. 79,990 Rs. 48,990 Buy Now
Haier 190L 5 Star Rs. 24,490 Rs. 16,790 Buy Now
Samsung 215L 5 Star Rs. 30,999 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now
LG 655L Rs. 1,22,899 Rs. 72,990 Buy Now

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best Deals on Air Conditioners

Looking to purchase a new air conditioner during the Amazon sale? There are split and window AC form factors to choose from, as well as different tonnage options depending on usage. The e-commerce platform is also offering up to Rs. 4,500 off as exchange discounts and coupon discounts of up to Rs .4,000.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 69,990 Rs. 33,250 Buy Now
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 74,100 Rs. 38,740 Buy Now
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Rs. 45,900 Rs. 23,240 Buy Now
LG 1 Ton 4 Star Rs. 71,990 Rs. 32,240 Buy Now
Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Rs. 91,690 Rs. 49,740 Buy Now

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Washing Machines

Washing machines can be purchased at lucrative prices during the Amazon sale. The platform offers up to 60 percent discounts and exchange offers of up to Rs. 15,000 for front-load, top-load, semi-automatic, and automatic washing machines.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Bosche 9kg 5 Star Rs. 59,990 Rs. 33,150 Buy Now
Samsung 8kg 5 Star Rs. 55,990 Rs. 29,240 Buy Now
Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Rs. 18,950 Rs. 12,541 Buy Now
Godrej 7kg 5 Star Rs. 19,890 Rs. 11,391 Buy Now
LG 9kg 5 Star Rs. 56,990 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, Amazon Sale
