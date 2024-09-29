Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has entered its third day for all users in India. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Amazon's annual sale offers several lucrative deals and discounts on a wide range of products, enabling customers to get their hands on items at considerably lower prices than usual. We compiled the top deals on budget TWS earphones with offerings from Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Sony, and Oppo. However, if you have been scouring e-commerce platforms for good quality headphones and the price isn't a sticking point, then our next curated list of headphones might be the one for you.

Headphones under the premium category boast features like adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), multiple EQ modes, touch and voice control, long battery life and quick charge functionality — all of which contribute to elevating the listening experience.

Buyers who have been looking to upgrade their existing audio equipment can take advantage of top deals on premium headphones from brands such as Bose, JBL and Sony. Among all the deals, the most notable offer is currently live on the Sony WH-1000XM5. While its name might be confusing, it is one of Sony's flagship headphones, usually costing Rs. 34,990. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, buyers can get it for as low as Rs. 21,490. In addition to discounts, Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 5,000 off with coupon discounts. Buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 29,750 on transactions carried out through SBI credit cards. Similar offers are also live for those opting for credit card EMI.

Top Deals on Premium Headphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival

