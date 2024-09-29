Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Premium Headphones You Shouldn't Miss

Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones are available at a price of Rs. 21,490 during the Amazon sale.

Updated: 29 September 2024 13:19 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Premium Headphones You Shouldn't Miss

Sony WH-1000XM5 (pictured above) were launched in India at Rs. 34,990

Highlights
  • Amazon sale brings price cuts and other offers on premium headphones
  • Buyers can get Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra with discounts
  • They can also get up to Rs. 5,000 off with coupons during the sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale has entered its third day for all users in India. Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Amazon's annual sale offers several lucrative deals and discounts on a wide range of products, enabling customers to get their hands on items at considerably lower prices than usual. We compiled the top deals on budget TWS earphones with offerings from Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, Sony, and Oppo. However, if you have been scouring e-commerce platforms for good quality headphones and the price isn't a sticking point, then our next curated list of headphones might be the one for you.

Headphones under the premium category boast features like adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), multiple EQ modes, touch and voice control, long battery life and quick charge functionality — all of which contribute to elevating the listening experience.

Buyers who have been looking to upgrade their existing audio equipment can take advantage of top deals on premium headphones from brands such as Bose, JBL and Sony. Among all the deals, the most notable offer is currently live on the Sony WH-1000XM5. While its name might be confusing, it is one of Sony's flagship headphones, usually costing Rs. 34,990. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, buyers can get it for as low as Rs. 21,490. In addition to discounts, Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 5,000 off with coupon discounts. Buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 29,750 on transactions carried out through SBI credit cards. Similar offers are also live for those opting for credit card EMI.

Top Deals on Premium Headphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 21,490 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM4 Rs. 29,990 Rs. 18,490 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Rs. 35,899 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
JBL Live 770NC Rs. 14,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
JBL Tune 760NC HP Rs. 7,999 Rs. 3,899 Buy Now
BoAt Nirvana 751 ANC Rs. 7,990 Rs. 3,399 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Familiar, comfortable design and fit
  • Good app, useful features
  • Speak-to-chat and hear-through modes work well
  • Detailed, engaging, fun sound
  • Superb noise cancellation
  • Bad
  • No Qualcomm aptX codec support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wired

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wired

  • KEY SPECS
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wired
Type Headphones
