Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will conclude on January 19.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 18:03 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony ULT Field 7 Bluetooth speaker is available for Rs. 35,890 during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering additional discounts on using SBI credit cards
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is now live for all customers
  • Boat Stone 352 Bluetooth speaker can be purchased for Rs. 1,299
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is currently live for all users. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year started on Monday and will conclude on January 19. During the sale, individuals can find discounts on a wide range of products, including consumer tech devices such as smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, and Bluetooth speakers. Buyers can also leverage additional bank offers and exchange deals to get a better value on their purchased items during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Exchange Discounts, Bank Offers

During the sale, buyers can find direct discounts on products across multiple categories. Additionally, those using an SBI bank credit card for their purchases can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on top of the platform's offered deal. To lower the price further, individuals can also take advantage of exchange offers available on select products. Notably, different devices fetch different discounts during the exchange, which is finalised by Amazon.

Those looking for an affordable Bluetooth speaker with good sound quality, battery life and design can find several picks in this year's Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Speakers from brands like Boat, JBL, and Sony with features like water resistance rating, inbuilt FM, and RGB lights are listed with discounted prices.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Boat Stone 352 Rs. 3,490 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Sony ULT Field 7 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 35,890 Buy Now
JBL Go 3 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,499 Buy Now
Tribit StormBox Mini Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,548 Buy Now
Boult X120 Rs. 11,999 Rs. 4,998 Buy Now
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Rs. 9,499 Rs. 3,298 Buy Now
JBL Go 3

JBL Go 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Bluetooth
Connection Wireless
Configuration Mono (1 Channel)
Power Output 4.2W
Power Source Battery
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Sony, Boat, Sale Offers
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers
