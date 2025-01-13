Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is currently live for all users. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year started on Monday and will conclude on January 19. During the sale, individuals can find discounts on a wide range of products, including consumer tech devices such as smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, and Bluetooth speakers. Buyers can also leverage additional bank offers and exchange deals to get a better value on their purchased items during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Exchange Discounts, Bank Offers

During the sale, buyers can find direct discounts on products across multiple categories. Additionally, those using an SBI bank credit card for their purchases can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on top of the platform's offered deal. To lower the price further, individuals can also take advantage of exchange offers available on select products. Notably, different devices fetch different discounts during the exchange, which is finalised by Amazon.

Those looking for an affordable Bluetooth speaker with good sound quality, battery life and design can find several picks in this year's Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Speakers from brands like Boat, JBL, and Sony with features like water resistance rating, inbuilt FM, and RGB lights are listed with discounted prices.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers

