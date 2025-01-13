Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Cost More Than Galaxy S24 Models

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Cost More Than Galaxy S24 Models

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to pack Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 January 2025 17:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Cost More Than Galaxy S24 Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series may be unveiled on January 22
  • The lineup will likely include a base, a Plus and an Ultra variant
  • The series could include a fourth Galaxy S25 Slim variant
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, scheduled to take place in San Jose, California, on January 22 at 10am PT (10:30 pm IST). The lineup will likely include a base, a Plus and an Ultra variant. Previous leaks have suggested the design, key features, colour options and pricing details of the purported handsets. Ahead of the launch, the prices of the upcoming smartphones have been tipped again. The leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 series will cost more than the Galaxy S24 handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price (Expected)

The standard Samsung Galaxy S25 model will be priced at VND 23,990,000 (roughly Rs. 81,800) and VND 27,490,000 (roughly Rs. 93,900) for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively, according to a Spill Some Beans report. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ will cost VND 27,990,000 (roughly Rs. 95,400) and VND 31,490,000 (roughly Rs. 1,07,400), respectively, for the 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to start at VND 34,990,000 (roughly Rs. 1,19,300) for the 256GB variant. The 512GB and 1TB options are priced at VND 38,490,000 (roughly Rs. 1,31,300) and VND 45,790,000 (roughly Rs. 1,56,300), respectively, according to the report.

These leaked prices suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S-series handsets from Samsung will launch at higher prices than the preceding Galaxy S24 lineup.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 started in India at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 512GB variant was launched at Rs. 89,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24+, offered with 12GB of RAM, was offered at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively, for the 256GB and 512GB options.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, available in India with 12GB of RAM, launched in the country at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB variant cost Rs. 1,39,999 and Rs. 1,59,999, respectively.

Older reports claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series handsets are expected to launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. The lineup may include a fourth Galaxy S25 Slim variant, as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple's Next Watch SE Model to Arrive Later This Year With New Look: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Cost More Than Galaxy S24 Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. JioFiber, AirFiber Users to Get YouTube Premium for Free With These Plans
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Is Live: Best Deals
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Leak Suggest Hiked Prices Over Preceding S24 Lineup
  5. Skull Found in Turkey Identified as 11-Year-Old Boy, Not Cleopatra's Sister ArsinoÃ« IV
  6. Oppo Confirms It Will Launch Find N5 in China Next Month
  7. Apple's 11th Generation iPad Could Be Equipped With This Processor
  8. BTC, ETH Log Minor Dips as Prices of Most Altcoins Slump
  9. Amazon Sale Brings Big Discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Other Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Mark Your Calendars! The Next Blue Moon Arrives on May 31, 2026
  2. Google Cloud Unveils Generative AI Search and Agentic Tools for Retailers
  3. iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench; Listing Reveals Snapdragon 8s Elite's Configuration
  4. Southern California's Drought Crisis Fuels Wildfire Threats and Water Shortages
  5. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Launch in China Next Month; May Debut Globally as OnePlus Open 2
  6. Apple Faces Claims of Making ‘Exorbitant Profits’ at UK Trial
  7. Skull Found in Turkey Identified as 11-Year-Old Boy, Not Cleopatra's Sister Arsinoë IV
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Cost More Than Galaxy S24 Models
  9. Apple's Next Watch SE Model to Arrive Later This Year With New Look: Mark Gurman
  10. NASA's Solar Observatories Resume Data Operations After Flood Disruption
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »