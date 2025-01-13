Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to debut at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, scheduled to take place in San Jose, California, on January 22 at 10am PT (10:30 pm IST). The lineup will likely include a base, a Plus and an Ultra variant. Previous leaks have suggested the design, key features, colour options and pricing details of the purported handsets. Ahead of the launch, the prices of the upcoming smartphones have been tipped again. The leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 series will cost more than the Galaxy S24 handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price (Expected)

The standard Samsung Galaxy S25 model will be priced at VND 23,990,000 (roughly Rs. 81,800) and VND 27,490,000 (roughly Rs. 93,900) for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively, according to a Spill Some Beans report. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ will cost VND 27,990,000 (roughly Rs. 95,400) and VND 31,490,000 (roughly Rs. 1,07,400), respectively, for the 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to start at VND 34,990,000 (roughly Rs. 1,19,300) for the 256GB variant. The 512GB and 1TB options are priced at VND 38,490,000 (roughly Rs. 1,31,300) and VND 45,790,000 (roughly Rs. 1,56,300), respectively, according to the report.

These leaked prices suggest that the upcoming Galaxy S-series handsets from Samsung will launch at higher prices than the preceding Galaxy S24 lineup.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 started in India at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 512GB variant was launched at Rs. 89,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24+, offered with 12GB of RAM, was offered at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999, respectively, for the 256GB and 512GB options.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, available in India with 12GB of RAM, launched in the country at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB variant cost Rs. 1,39,999 and Rs. 1,59,999, respectively.

Older reports claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series handsets are expected to launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. The lineup may include a fourth Galaxy S25 Slim variant, as well.