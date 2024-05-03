Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on 4K Smart TVs

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started in India on May 2.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2024 16:00 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on 4K Smart TVs

Photo Credit: Amazon

Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupons

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 ends on May 7
  • Buyers can get additional benefits like cashback and exchange offers
  • The Amazon sale coincides with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 kicked off for all users in India on May 2, at the same time as Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The e-commerce sites are extending lucrative discounts on a wide range of products including home furnishing, fashion items, personal electronic items, as well as popular home appliances like smart televisions. We have already told you about the best offers on Amazon you can grab on smartphones, tablets, laptops and more. Here we list some of the best deals you can explore on 4K smart TVs before the Amazon sale ends on May 7.

We should also tell you that during the ongoing sale, customers can buy some items at lower prices than the already discounted prices. Buyers can be eligible to avail of additional benefits like cashback offers on select payment options. They could also get exchange or bank offers over the sale prices, which lower the effective price of a product. ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda users can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,500, whereas OneCard holders can get additional discounts of Rs. 500. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI options if the purchase is made through an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Another thing you should note when ordering a smart TV online is that the installation option needs to be selected separately for certain models. Some of the devices come with combined delivery and installation services. Details regarding the same are provided on the respective Amazon product pages. You may also want to check out the lists of best smart TV deals under Rs. 20,000 and under Rs. 30,000 we compiled previously.

Best 4K smart TV deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
OnePlus 65-inch Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro Rs. 1,59,999 Rs. 69,999
Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L Rs. 99,900 Rs. 55,990
LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC Rs. 71,990 Rs. 43,990
Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL Rs. 41,900 Rs. 31,990
Samsung 43-inch Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE70AKLXL Rs. 54,900 Rs. 28,490
Acer 50-inch Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL Rs. 49,999 Rs. 26,999
Xiaomi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN Rs. 42,999 Rs. 25,999
Hisense 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43U6K Rs. 49,999 Rs. 24,999
Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN Rs. 42,999 Rs. 23,999
OnePlus 43-inch Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro Rs. 39,999 Rs. 22,999
TCL 43-inch Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43P635 Rs. 52,990 Rs. 22,990
Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
