Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 kicked off for all users in India on May 2, at the same time as Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The e-commerce sites are extending lucrative discounts on a wide range of products including home furnishing, fashion items, personal electronic items, as well as popular home appliances like smart televisions. We have already told you about the best offers on Amazon you can grab on smartphones, tablets, laptops and more. Here we list some of the best deals you can explore on 4K smart TVs before the Amazon sale ends on May 7.

We should also tell you that during the ongoing sale, customers can buy some items at lower prices than the already discounted prices. Buyers can be eligible to avail of additional benefits like cashback offers on select payment options. They could also get exchange or bank offers over the sale prices, which lower the effective price of a product. ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda users can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,500, whereas OneCard holders can get additional discounts of Rs. 500. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI options if the purchase is made through an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Another thing you should note when ordering a smart TV online is that the installation option needs to be selected separately for certain models. Some of the devices come with combined delivery and installation services. Details regarding the same are provided on the respective Amazon product pages. You may also want to check out the lists of best smart TV deals under Rs. 20,000 and under Rs. 30,000 we compiled previously.

Best 4K smart TV deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

