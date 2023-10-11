Technology News

Looking for a New Laptop? Here Are Some Blockbuster Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

You can also get a 10 percent instant discount if you purchase these laptop models using an SBI card during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2023 sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 October 2023 13:14 IST
Looking for a New Laptop? Here Are Some Blockbuster Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Even ultrabooks are currently being sold at discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Dell's Vostro 3520 is currently available for Rs. 35,990
  • You can purchase the MSI Modern 14 at Rs. 49,990 during the Amazon sale
  • Amazon is also offering exchange discounts on eligible laptop models
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale began over the weekend and the blockbuster deals that are part of the ongoing sale are probably one of the best opportunities to purchase a new laptop. This is because the e-commerce platform is offering discounts on a range of laptops, across various price points. These include affordable laptops with Intel Core i3 CPUs to high-end laptops with powerful Intel Core i9 processors. In addition to the discounts that are part of the sale event, you can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount when you purchase these laptop models using an SBI card. Similarly, you can exchange an eligible laptop to lower the price even further during the sale.

Here are some of the top blockbuster deals on laptops you can avail of during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian festival sale:

Dell Vostro 3520 (Intel Core i3, 11th Gen)

This Vostro-branded laptop is powered by a Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 250 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box and a 15-month subscription to McAfee Multi Device Security. It packs a 41Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging and weighs 1.66kg.

Buy now at Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 44,524)

Acer Aspire Lite (Intel Core i3, 11th Gen)

Equipped with a 15.6-inch full-HD display, this Acer laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Under the hood, it features an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU with Intel UHD integrated graphics. It runs on Windows 11 Home edition and comes with Nahimic Audio tuned speakers. The laptop weighs 1.78kg and is 18.9mm thick, as per the listing on the e-commerce website.

Buy now at Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 44,990)

MSI Modern 14 (Intel Core i7, 12th Gen)

Sporting a 14-inch full-HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, the MSI Modern 14 is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The processor is paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. You get Windows 11 preinstalled and the laptop has MSI Center pre-installed, according to the listing. The speakers on the MSI Modern 14 support Hi-Res audio with up to 24-bit/ 192 kHz sampling. It weighs 1.4kg and has a military-grade MIL-STD-810G rating for durability.

Buy now at Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 78,990)

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max (Intel Core i5, 11th Gen)

If you are looking to purchase a new ultrabook, the Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max is worth considering at its currently discounted price. It has a 15.6-inch display with a 3.2K resolution and is powered by a 11th generation Intel Core i5-11320H processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has an inbuilt fingerprint sensor, runs on Windows 11 with Microsoft Office 2021, and weighs 1.7kg.

Buy now at Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 76,999)

Asus Vivobook 16 (2023) (Intel Core i9, 13th Gen)

This laptop has the most powerful processor in the list — a 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The Asus Vivobook 16 (2023) sports a 16-inch full-HD display and has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and comes with Microsoft Office 2021 preinstalled. It weighs 1.88kh, according to the listing on Amazon.

Buy now at Rs. 84,990 (MRP Rs. 1,16,990)

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
MSI Modern 14 B11MO Laptop

MSI Modern 14 B11MO Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very portable, sturdy construction
  • Comfortable backlit keyboard
  • Solid performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Tinny speakers
  • Display’s viewing angles could be better
Read detailed MSI Modern 14 B11MO review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 512GB
Graphics Integrated Graphics Processor
Weight 1.30 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon sale, Amazon laptop sale, Amazon laptop offers, Amazon sale laptops, Best laptops under 40000, laptops under 40000, amazon sale laptops under 40000, Amazon sale offers, Sale offers, Amazon India, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Sale Offers 2023
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo Executive, Three Others Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Over $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Trade in Dips

Related Stories

Looking for a New Laptop? Here Are Some Blockbuster Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  2. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC Debuts at This Price
  3. OnePlus Open India Launch Officially Teased: Details
  4. OnePlus Open Marketing Images Leak: See Price, Design, and Colour Options
  5. Top Deals on TWS Earbuds With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Sale
  6. Five Must-Have iPhone 15 Accessories You Can Buy During Amazon Sale
  7. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  8. Here's When the iQoo 12 Might Be Launched in India
  9. OnePlus Watch 2 With Circular Display Launch Timeline Leaked
  10. Top Deals on 43-Inch Smart TVs Under Rs. 25,000 During Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 12’s Watch-Inspired Design, Camera Hardware Leaked Online: All Details
  2. Walt Disney Said to Hold Initial Talks With Blackstone Over Stake in Disney+ Hotstar, TV Business in India
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Over $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Trade in Dips
  4. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of October 12 Launch
  5. Vivo Executive, Three Others Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case
  6. PS5 Updated With Smaller Form Factor, 1TB Storage; Will Go on Sale Next Month
  7. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC, 68W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Relief Aid Set-Up in War-Ridden Israel; Unocoin CEO Lists Ethical Implications
  9. OnePlus Open Marketing Images Leak; Price, Design, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Debut
  10. India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Livestream, Broadcast Channels and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »