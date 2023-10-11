Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale began over the weekend and the blockbuster deals that are part of the ongoing sale are probably one of the best opportunities to purchase a new laptop. This is because the e-commerce platform is offering discounts on a range of laptops, across various price points. These include affordable laptops with Intel Core i3 CPUs to high-end laptops with powerful Intel Core i9 processors. In addition to the discounts that are part of the sale event, you can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount when you purchase these laptop models using an SBI card. Similarly, you can exchange an eligible laptop to lower the price even further during the sale.

Here are some of the top blockbuster deals on laptops you can avail of during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian festival sale:

Dell Vostro 3520 (Intel Core i3, 11th Gen)

This Vostro-branded laptop is powered by a Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 250 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box and a 15-month subscription to McAfee Multi Device Security. It packs a 41Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging and weighs 1.66kg.

Buy now at Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 44,524)

Acer Aspire Lite (Intel Core i3, 11th Gen)

Equipped with a 15.6-inch full-HD display, this Acer laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Under the hood, it features an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU with Intel UHD integrated graphics. It runs on Windows 11 Home edition and comes with Nahimic Audio tuned speakers. The laptop weighs 1.78kg and is 18.9mm thick, as per the listing on the e-commerce website.

Buy now at Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 44,990)

MSI Modern 14 (Intel Core i7, 12th Gen)

Sporting a 14-inch full-HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, the MSI Modern 14 is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The processor is paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. You get Windows 11 preinstalled and the laptop has MSI Center pre-installed, according to the listing. The speakers on the MSI Modern 14 support Hi-Res audio with up to 24-bit/ 192 kHz sampling. It weighs 1.4kg and has a military-grade MIL-STD-810G rating for durability.

Buy now at Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 78,990)

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max (Intel Core i5, 11th Gen)

If you are looking to purchase a new ultrabook, the Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max is worth considering at its currently discounted price. It has a 15.6-inch display with a 3.2K resolution and is powered by a 11th generation Intel Core i5-11320H processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has an inbuilt fingerprint sensor, runs on Windows 11 with Microsoft Office 2021, and weighs 1.7kg.

Buy now at Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 76,999)

Asus Vivobook 16 (2023) (Intel Core i9, 13th Gen)

This laptop has the most powerful processor in the list — a 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The Asus Vivobook 16 (2023) sports a 16-inch full-HD display and has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and comes with Microsoft Office 2021 preinstalled. It weighs 1.88kh, according to the listing on Amazon.

Buy now at Rs. 84,990 (MRP Rs. 1,16,990)

