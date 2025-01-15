Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale started on January 13 with deals on a wide range of electronic products. If you are planning to upgrade your Wi-Fi router, this sale offers products from popular brands like TP-Link, D-Link, and Netgear with discounts. They come with multiple antennas for improved bandwidth and wireless connectivity ideal for everyday browsing, streaming, and online gaming. Besides the general price cut, Amazon is providing bank-based offers and coupon discounts on select models. The sale will end on January 19.

You can find new wireless routers with fast connectivity and parental controls during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. D-Link DIR-825 dual-band Wi-Fi router with 1200Mbps is currently available for Rs. 1,699 on Amazon, down from Rs. 4,355. Similarly, the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 is sold for Rs. 13,999, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 19,999.

As mentioned, SBI credit card and EMI transactions are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. You can get additional benefits like coupon discounts exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI offers. These are limited-time offers and will expire in a few days.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Wireless Routers

