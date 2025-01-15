Technology News
Best Offers on Wireless Routers During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 will conclude on January 19.

Updated: 15 January 2025 12:56 IST
Best Offers on Wireless Routers During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon has teamed up with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent discount on purchases

Highlights
  • Here's a list of best deals on wireless routers
  • Routers from brands like TP-Link, D-Link are available on sale
  • Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale has started in India on January 13
Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale started on January 13 with deals on a wide range of electronic products. If you are planning to upgrade your Wi-Fi router, this sale offers products from popular brands like TP-Link, D-Link, and Netgear with discounts. They come with multiple antennas for improved bandwidth and wireless connectivity ideal for everyday browsing, streaming, and online gaming. Besides the general price cut, Amazon is providing bank-based offers and coupon discounts on select models. The sale will end on January 19.

You can find new wireless routers with fast connectivity and parental controls during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. D-Link DIR-825 dual-band Wi-Fi router with 1200Mbps is currently available for Rs. 1,699 on Amazon, down from Rs. 4,355. Similarly, the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 is sold for Rs. 13,999, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 19,999. 

As mentioned, SBI credit card and EMI transactions are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. You can get additional benefits like coupon discounts exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI offers. These are limited-time offers and will expire in a few days. 

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Wireless Routers 

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
D-Link DIR-825 Rs. 4,355 Rs. 1,699 Buy Now
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 Rs. 19,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
TP-link N300 TL-WR845N Rs. 1,699 Rs. 959 Buy Now
Trueview Wireless Router Rs. 8,000 Rs. 1,842 Buy Now
Tenda F3 300Mbps Wireless Router Rs. 2,500 Rs. 1,049 Buy Now
Mercusys MR60X AX1500 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy Now

Gadgets 360 Staff
